A fundraising effort was started for viral Helen Joseph Hospital patient Tom London to be moved to a private facility

The Back-A-Buddy fundraising campaign for a life-saving operation for London exceeded a set target of R300,000

In response to the outpouring of compassion and generosity, London expressed his appreciation in a hearty post

A fundraising campaign started for Tom London has surpassed its set target. Images: @nyebe_official, @MorningLiveSABC

JOHANNESBURG — Tom London, the Helen Joseph Hospital patient in the viral video exposing the shocking treatment and poor state of the facility, is riding on the generous spirit of compassionate South Africans.

A fundraising effort was started for the radio broadcaster's treatment, and following his outcry, he was taken to a new facility with assistance from a political party and ordinary citizens who chipped in.

SA surpasses fundraising goal for Tom London

Briefly News reported that in a video published on Saturday, 7 September, London seethed as he described the events at the public hospital.

His damning claims included medical staff treating patients like cockroaches, leaving a dead patient to lay dead in his bed for hours, all while laughing about it, and dilapidated infrastructure.

His tirade opened an old can of worms after the historical barrage of complaints against Helen Joseph.

GoodThingsGuy reported that London was admitted to the facility after a simple chest cold turned out to be a severe case of pneumonia and pleural effusion.

Since his video, a wave of support flooded in for London, with well-meaning locals raising over R120,000 to help cover his medical expenses.

This allowed him to be moved to a private hospital, where he learnt the next day that he needed a life-saving operation to drain fluid from his lungs, GoodThingsGuy reported.

The surgery would cost around R300,000. A Back-A-Buddy campaign was launched to raise the necessary funds for his procedure. Donations poured in from across the country and overseas, surpassing the threshold in days.

London penned a heartfelt message, expressing his appreciation to South Africans in a few words.

"The help of kind strangers is one of the greatest things to happen to me and has given me a new perspective."

