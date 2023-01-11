A hard-working woman residing in Klerksdorp in the North West province has proven that one doesn’t need a massive home to be house-proud

The lovely lady posted pics of her humble crib that she fashioned into a stunning and tidy home

Commenting on her pictures, netizens complimented the place and offered her advice on how she could optimise the space

A lady who lives in Klerksdorp in the North West province is living her best life in her humble yet stylish abode.

Belinda Nokuthula Mbango is proud of her home. Image: Belinda Nokuthula Mbango.

Source: Facebook

The hard-working woman stays in a one-roomed space, but that hasn’t stopped her from making the most of her abode and keeping it beautiful.

Belinda Nokuthula Mbango lovingly shared pictures of her place on the popular Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’, with her post inspiring many people.

The innovative woman captioned her post:

“My one room.”

The woman’s one-roomed place was neat and cosy

In her crib, Belinda had all her essentials, including a stylish bed, television, small kitchen, humble sitting area and an en suite bathroom.

Not an item was out of place, with her home pristine and well-kept.

Social media users loved her home, with others offering advice on how she could optimise the living space:

Lisa Ganoka said:

“Simple, nice,and neat. Well done.”

FxQwinn OfSheba wrote:

“Peace of mind. Beautiful and clean space.”

Vooi Portia advised:

“Beautiful. I am just afraid about the TV being near the door. Can't you swap it with the wardrobe, just for it to be safe?”

