A woman went on social media to raise awareness about unemployed doctors in the Eastern Cape

She is seen in a TikTok post holding a board sign highlighting SA’s healthcare struggles while asking for a job

Mzansi netizens were stunned saying that it is unacceptable for essential workers to deal with unemployment

A doctor complained about her struggle to find a job. Image: @andymm19

Source: TikTok

Yoh, not even our essential workers are safe from unemployment in SA. One woman in Eastern Cape, a qualified doctor, took to TikTok to complain about the job crisis.

Woman shares unemployment struggle

The post on her page @andymm19 shows her holding a sign that reads, "Doctors on the streets while patients are dying in queues."

Her heartfelt plea highlights the grim reality of SA’s job market and its impact on healthcare.

See the post here:

Unemployed doctors' protest captured

The woman also posted a video of unemployed doctors in the province protesting outside the office of the premier. They voiced their demand for jobs by singing together in front of the gate.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people flooded the comments section with a mix of outrage and empathy.

See some reactions below:

@AsaphaphiLAP89 stated:

"Kanti also doctors can be unemployed?"

@user9983678091991 wrote:

"Eish but can’t they give funding to these doctors to open those 24-hour clinics that we need desperately."

@Maps mentioned:

"Meanwhile Baragwanath hospital has 1 doctor for the whole night for the children's ward."

@NeoMoneoaUtloa commented:

"I pray for you to get employed. 🙏"

@Mobe184 said:

"This is a sad reality, even nurses are at home. We need both doctors and nurses, South Africa let's stand up."

@zebezebe posted:

"Ramaphosa's government, ama doctor a ya marketing umzebenzi hae she."

@Giftmokoena typed:

"This life is unfair, because it seems we have to buy jobs nowadays."

@KgaugeloKhoza176 added:

"It really hurts. 😢😢"

