Thuso Mbedu took to her social media to post her red-carpet-ready outfit for the Academy Museum Gala

The actress also showed off her new stunning hair colour that had local celebs and her followers amazed

Her fans said that they are proud that she keeps representing SA among Hollywood's rich and famous

Thuso Mbedu was spotted in new hair colour at the Academy Museum Gala. Images: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu attended the second annual Academy Museum Gala with Hollywood's elite on 15 October.

The star posted pictures of her look for the event on Instagram and debut her new blonde hair to go with her couture outfit by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

Mzansi fans and celebrities like Boity and Jessica Nkosi were impressed by her new hair colour, and as usual, it was a flood of complimentary comments under her pictures.

The Woman King star praised everyone who contributed to making her look glamorous, including her hair and make-up team. She said:

"When every single team member means business."

Check out the post below:

People online praised Thuso for her elegant look and called her a national treasure. Read some of the comments below.

@boity said:

"Yoh! Also, that hair colour is it."

@hulisaniravele posted:

"Ma’am! You are a vision!"

@lindah_majola posted:

"Left no crumbs. "

@teboho_with_an_h shared:

"May your star continue to shine brightly. We love this and that you’re fully embracing this season."

@ayandamaserati commented:

"Love this look. You are dressing your age and looking your part. #foreveryoung"

@kim__colleen wrote:

"Absolutely love this whole look. You know you are stunningly beautiful when you can rock your own natural hair."

@_yanatakesonlife_ said:

"These looks keep getting better and better. Can’t pick a favorite. "

@msnelie commented:

"Our national treasure ke sana. Love you lots, ke sisi."

