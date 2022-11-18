Online encyclopedia company Wikipedia corrected the mistake of its site that there are 44 Afrikaans speakers

The error was edited on Thursday after Hollywood actress Charlize Theron said the Afrikaans language would soon die out

AfriForum said the language is very much alive, and the 17 million Afrikaans speakers can attest to the fact

Wikipedia updates the number of Afrikaans speakers on their website. Image: Stock Photo and Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Wikipedia corrected the figure of the number of Afrikaans speakers on their site from 44 to 17 million after someone changed it on Thursday.

Charlize Theron spoke about her Afrikaans heritage on a podcast show and said that Afrikaans is a dying language which is only spoken by 44 people in South Africa.

When her bold statement that the dialect is useless, a person changed the number of Afrikaans speakers to 44 on Wikipedia.

The online encyclopedia company corrected the error after Afrikaans speakers in the country protested Theron's claims, reported EWN.

Alana Bailey from AfriForum defended the Afrikaans community, and the Academy Award winner's unsubstantiated statement was rubbished.

"If you want to know about the future of a language and the strength of a language, you should rather consult a linguist than an actress. Afrikaans is spoken by almost 7 million people, which shows that it's quite a significant language."

According to News24, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) said in a statement on Friday that they are aware of the actress' disparaging comments. PanSALB reiterated that such comments push the narrative that Afrikaans is only spoken by white people in South Africa.

"Furthermore, Afrikaans maintains its official status in terms of the Constitution and is utilised in several cross-governmental communications and used as a medium of instruction in South African schools"

Source: Briefly News