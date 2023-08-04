Sizwe Dhlomo and The Kiffness engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter after the muso asked to be disassociated from a radio station

The Kiffness questioned the radio station Anele Mdoda works for and asked if they supported her actions

Dhlomo told the musician that the radio station would not suffer if they did not play his music

Sizwe Dhlomo backed his buddy, Anele Mdoda, in a heated Twitter exchange between him and The Kiffness.

The Kiffness slammed Anele Mdoda for liking a picture of Julius Malema, implying that she is in support of a person who 'incites violence.' Image: @thekiffness, @zintathu, @sizwe.dhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo wishes The Kiffness luck after asking to be disassociated with the 947

The Kiffness did not like Anele Mdoda's admiration of a picture of Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema.

He questioned her employer, 947, if they endorsed Anele Mdoda liking a picture of Julius Malema during the 10th anniversary of the EFF rally in Johannesburg.

After he was asked by a tweep what he was trying to achieve by tagging the radio station in Anele's picture, he responded:

"I'd like to know if @947 are ok with employing someone who openly praises a man who incites violence against a minority ethnic group. If they are, then I'd like them to remove any of my music from their station."

Dhlomo caught wind of the tweet and told the muso, "Good luck" because the radio station had many other songs to play.

The Kiffness responds to Sizwe Dhlomo, clarifies what he meant by his request

Responding to Sizwe Dhlomo's tweet, the musician said he is well aware that 947 will do just fine without playing his music, but he no longer wants to be associated with them.

"I'm aware & I know @947 will do fine without my music. The difference is that I refuse to associate with any DJ or station that uses their platform to openly glorify a man who is calling for the killing of a minority ethnic group. It's a matter of principle, not popularity."

Sizwe Dhlomo hit back at The Kiffness and said he would not speak for Anele Mdoda, but he stated that Anele was not glorifying Malema or his sentiments.

Mzansi weighs in on the back and forth between Sizwe and The Kiffness

@SandileCharles3 said:

"The irony is that Siz is a farmer himself, or according to them, only whites/Afrikaners are farmers?"

@AbednegoChauke

"But imagine if Kiffness would like or post anything with suspected racism. You would support the stations to pull his music. You’re being hypocrite Siz."

@segodithomas said:

"I am hoping you have pulled off this guy's music as requested. It must not be played until the dust settled or come to an understanding with him. "please call me saga" should teach leadership to be proactive than reactive."

@t_ongum said:

"Should advertiser's start pulling their ads, revenue from the station, apologies would follow very fast."

@SithaMphile said:

"Did Anele post that picture on 947's account or hers? Where do we draw the line between work and personal life! Worse there was no chanting on that post; it was just a pic!"

Julius Malema hots back at Elon Musk after he tagged Cyril Ramaphosa in his tweet calling out the EFF

In a previous report from Briefly News, Julius Malema advised Elon Musk to educate himself on struggle songs.

This was after the Twitter CEO called out Julius Malema for singing a struggle song many found offensive during the celebration.

