The feud between EFF leader and SA-born billionaire Elon Musk shows no sign of stopping

Malema hit back at Musk over his comments about the red berets leader chanting, "Kill the Boer" at the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration

The EFF leader questioned why he should educate the tech billionaire about the history of the song

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema had some choice words for South African-born billionaire Elon Musk.

EFF leader Julius Malema hit back at SA-born billionaire Elon Musk for criticising him over the 'Kill the Boer' chant. Image: Nathan Laine & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

During a red beret press briefing on Wednesday, 2 August, Malema suggested that Musk brush up on his knowledge about struggle songs.

Elon Musk takes aim at Julius Malema

This comes after Malema caught the attention of the tech billionaire when videos of him chanting "Kill the Boer" during the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB stadium went viral.

Musk took to his app, Twitter (X) and accused Malema and his supporters of openly calling for the genocide of white people in South Africa.

Malema responds to Musk at EFF presser

Malema hit back at Musk, claiming that if Musk were not "an illiterate", he would look up the facts about the struggle song online, TimesLIVE reported.

Malema said:

“Why must I educate Elon Musk? If Elon Musk wants to learn about this song, the records are there. Refer Elon Musk to YouTube."

Malema added that the Equality Court had already decided on the matter and that the matter had been dealt with.

AfriForum appeals SCA decision on ‘Kill the Boer’, forms strategy to oppose Malema’s “racist” actions

In a related story, Briefly News reported civil rights organisation Afriforum is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the Equality Court's ruling that the EFF's finding of Kill the Boer does not constitute hate speech.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema reignited the organisation's challenge after singing the struggle song at the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB stadium.

Speaking on the civil rights organisation's 4 September date with the SCA, Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said that the case forms part of a strategy to oppose Malema's "racist and polarising" actions, TimesLIVE reported.

