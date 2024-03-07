Nasty C has started a 19-day fast as part of his spiritual journey, following the example of other local celebrities like DJ Black Coffee and Cassper Nyovest

The SMA hitmaker began fasting on 1 March and will continue until 19 March, focusing on his spiritual growth and preparing for fatherhood

During the fast, Nasty C abstains from food and drink from sunrise to sunset, aiming to cultivate patience and kindness towards others

Nasty C has become the latest South African celebrity to embark on a spiritual journey. The rapper recently revealed that he is doing a 19-day fast.

Nasty C has shared more details of his spiritual journey. Image: Paras Griffin and Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C embarks on a spiritual journey

South African celebrities are on a mission to mend their relationships with God. Stars like DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Faith Nketsi have been open about their spiritual journeys.

According to Fakaza News, Nasty C recently shared some details about his journey. The star said he started fasting and praying on 1 March and will continue until 19 March.

The SMA hitmaker noted that he started taking his relationship with God seriously when he found out that he was becoming a father. He said:

"When I knew I was gonna have a kid, I started preparing myself. So a good friend of mine Alex, told me about a fast that he’s doing. Im actually fasting right now."

Nasty C explains his 19-day fast

Speaking about how the fasting works, Nasty C said he does not eat or drink anything from morning until evening. The star added that he has been able to overcome the urge to eat or drink because he knows what he is fighting for. He added:

"It’s like a 19-day fast where you forget about like your physical hunger and you focus more on like your spiritual hunger. So from the first of March to the 19th of March, from sunrise to sunset you dont eat nothing, you dont drink anything and you try your best to be intentional about everything that you do.

Black Coffee trends as he gives his life to God

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that everyone in life deserves a second chance, and DJ Black Coffee is one of them as he was seen in church over the past weekend praising the Lord, this was after the star opened up about his recovery after the tragic accident he was involved in.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker has been the talk of town recently after he was trending on social media. The star who was involved in a flight accident on his way to a scheduled gig overseas has given his life to God.

Source: Briefly News