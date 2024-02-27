Culinary queen and celebrity chef Zola Nene will be joining the MasterChef SA judging panel

The most loved cooking show will be making its return for its fifth season, and Zola told Briefly News that she is excited to be back on the show yet again

Zola also shared that she has personally always loved the show, and to be part of it was her fruity dream

Culinary Queen Zola Nene joins the MasterChef SA judging panel. Image: Supplied

After the drama of former model Lerato Moloi falsely accusing Tall AS$ Mo of sexual assault during their stint on MasterChef South Africa in 2014, the cooking show is back, and chef Zola Nene is one of the judges.

Chef Zola Nene excited to join MasterChef SA

Yup, the Mzansi's most loved culinary show is back with a bang for its fifth season this year, and one of their judges, culinary queen Zola Nene, shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be joining MasterChef SA once again this year:

"I personally have always loved the masterchef franchise so to be a part of it first of all a fruity Dream also I love being part of the beginning stories of you I know future food think it's a great stepping Stone for them it's a great start for them."

Zola’s own food journey started as a young girl grinding mealies for her gogo’s yummy mealie bread. After experiencing how hearty food can create special bonds between people, she realised in her early twenties that her true life-calling was grounded in her roots – celebrating human connections via simple yet scrumptious recipes.

She further told the publication that she is ready to encourage and help improve the skills of the contestants on the show:

"I take judging very seriously because you know it's helping somebody grow within their skills it and and you are I love I love to be able to offer encouragement and offer ways that they can improve and be better so yeah I actually do loved the most to shift judge I'm glad to be back.

"I can't wait to see what this year's constestants will bring to the table and to taste the food they will make, I am really excited to be a part of this culinary adventure once again."

