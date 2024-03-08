DJ Tira recently hit the gym to give fans a look at his workout routine

Makoya Bearings did an intense leg day workout and stunned Mzansi with how toned and fit he was

Fans hyped DJ Tira up for taking care of himself, saying he looked youthful

DJ Tira shared a glimpse of his gym training with a leg day workout routine. Images: djtira

DJ Tira never misses leg day and recently gave fans a look into his workout routine. The Inkululeko hitmaker showed off his gym video doing lunches and squats and impressed netizens.

DJ Tira stuns in new workout video

At 47 years old, DJ Tira has been noted to look much yonger for his age. Despite the traditional DJ lifestyle of drinking, partying, and eating junk food, Malume Bearings always makes his health a priority.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Afrotainment founder shared a glimpse of his gym routine, and legs were the focus of the day. Tira did several barbell lunges and later moved to the Smith Machine for some squats.

"Leg day."

Local celebs who impressed with their fitness journeys

Tira is not the only entertainer who has been hitting the gym. Briefly News previously reported that Nkosazana Daughter also started 2024 on a high when she began her fitness journey.

Prince Kaybee recently started a fasting and training regimen, where he eats once at night and consumes only water:

"I've never felt better."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Tira's workout routine

Netizens are impressed by how well DJ Tira was taking care of himself and encouraged him:

treyzain said:

"Malume, show them your secret!"

boogiie_man_joko wrote:

"Leg day isn’t a joke!"

delishnkosi hyped Tira up:

"The reason why Malume looks this young! Show them!"

treyzain posted:

"Black don't crack!"

tsstimony_0811 praised Tira:

"Big up, Malome; you're taking good care of yourself, respect."

zolabuddmahlangu said:

"You're ageing gracefully, Malume."

