DJ Tira is gearing up for the Durban Julys and opened up about what has helped him sustain his decades-long career in the music industry. The businessman shared his tips for navigating the industry, all rooted in staying grounded and working hard.

DJ Tira shares music industry wisdom

DJ Tira opened up about what has helped him sustain a career in the South African music industry.

With over 25 years in music and countless hits and awards under his belt, Tira has been praised for his ability to reinvent himself, introduce new talent, and stay humble as he continues to put Durban on the map.

Talking to ZiMoja, Tira said humility has always been a driving force in his career:

"Just try to remain humble, respect the industry and its people, and work hard. The rest will follow."

Outside of humility and hard work, Makoya Bearings told the publication that his other secrets to longevity are being disciplined, paying people on time, and enjoying the experience:

"Treat people the same way you want to be treated. After one hit, don't think that you've made it. Nobody makes it here; we hustle every day."

DJ Tira hooks up with Liema Pantsi

After declaring her the next big thing, DJ Tira finally linked up with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Liema Pantsi.

The pair was captured dancing together and hitting Tira's signature dance moves, and sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Briefly News reported that some social media users speculated that there may be more to the pair's relationship than just innocent support.

DJ Tira rewards Uber driver

In more DJ Tira updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ's kind gesture after getting his car keys back.

An Uber driver returned the keys to Tira's Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and Makoya Bearings blessed him with a handsome reward.

