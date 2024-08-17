The number of unroadworthy taxis has been increasing on the roads of South Africa

A Johannesburg taxi that was not fit to be on the road was captured in a video full of passengers on a freeway

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their disappointment

An unroadworthy taxi was spotted in Johannesburg. Images: @munashe.pdf/ TikTok, @BFG Images

Once again, another unroadworthy taxi was captured in a TikTok video on South Africa's roads.

In the clip uploaded by @munashe.pdf, the Johanessburg taxi is driving on a freeway full of passengers but one could tell from a distance that it was not fit to carry passengers or to be even on the road.

The maroon Siyaya taxi was driving skew. One could describe it as a phara. You could never be sure of its direction. The number of unroad-worthy taxis roaming the streets and carrying on with business is alarming.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens raise concerns

The video gained over 54k likes, with many online users laughing while some raised concerns.

@Ashley laughed:

"Oksalayoooooo you'll enter the taxi at 9am and get to your destination at 8:30am😭."

@Makhadzi Mabogo joked:

"Shoprite trolley when you try to push it straight 😭."

@Andre van der Walt shared:

"It's Tokyo drift😭."

@GraceM expressed:

"Why am I not surprised.Taxi tsa FARADAY di so😩."

@Sechaba.Dee wrote:

"Ko backseat they watching the road from the left window😭."

@hlonikoela commented:

"It’s a good way on confusing your enemies because which direction is that taxi going really."

@Puli.M🌻 said:

"That ambulance needs to slow down okare it's going to be needed after short left 😩😭😭."

Mokoti shows off her driving skills in her stunning attire

In another story, Briefly News reported about a makoti who flexed her taxi driving skills.

@ntando2002 who is the wife of a taxi driver was seen behind the steering wheel, looking beautiful in the taxi. She rocked her makoti attire and kept it cool on the road. What is amazing is that women are not usually seen driving taxis and every time one does, especially a makoti, it's a shock in people's system and is an admirable act.

