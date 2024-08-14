A woman had one of the worst days when she arrived at work with dirty shoes because of taxi chronicles

The young lady and other passengers shouted and got out of a taxi that was driven by a drunk man

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing anger and concern

Johannesburg passengers got out of a taxi that was driven by an intoxicated man. Images: @BFG Images/ Getty Images, @maphindi_p/ TikTok

A video of Johannesburg taxi passengers shouting at a drunk driver after he wanted to transport them has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @maphindi_p, she showed her dusty shoes, saying that she had to walk after she and the other passengers got out of a taxi driven by a drunk man.

In another part, the TikTok user captured a heated moment where passengers shouted at a taxi driver for being drunk. Some of them got off while others were left behind.

"South African taxi drivers don't care about our lives."

Passengers get out of a taxi driven by a drunk man

Watch the concerning TikTok video below:

Netizens not happy with drunk taxi driver

The video gained over 58k views, with many online users expressing anger and concern over the situation

@Nomvula commented:

"You were supposed to take the keys, number plate, call traffic officers/SAPS A and taxi association."

@Bonolo shared:

"This happened in my hometown but driver crashed transporting school kids after spending all Sunday night at groove."

@Mumsy Tee Ramabulana wrote:

"I’m sure he didn’t even care."

@Lungile Mabuza was in disbelief:

"Just imagine 😭."

@Washington DC commented:

"His association must deal with him."

@HER🧚 asked:

"Why didn’t anyone offer to drive?😭😭😭"

@Masego Mothobi said:

"The funniest thing is kusele amadoda ngaphakathi! What I learnt as a taxi commuter is that men never want to get involved in fights with taxi drivers."

Unsafe taxi drives passengers to their destinations

In another story, Briefly News reported about an unsafe taxi that drove with passengers as if there was nothing wrong.

In a clip uploaded by @tshego_setso, the taxi was driving without the main sliding door and what was shocking was the fact that it had passengers. The condition of its interior was not pleasing. One could conclude by saying it belongs to the scrap yard. The seatbelt was not up to standard, the side mirrors were broken and the door handles were also not as they should be.

