"Beautiful Stranger": Woman’s Cop Husband Sets Internet Ablaze with Handsome Looks, SA Gushes
by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • A lady gushed over her handsome police husband in a video making rounds on social media
  • The TikTok clip gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments
  • The online community was in awe of the man's looks as they drooled over him in the comments

A lady set social media ablaze after sharing a video of her husband dressed in his police uniform, leaving online users swooning over his good looks and commanding presence.

Woman has internet drooling over her cop husband after posting video of him in uniform.

The clip has quickly gained traction, with thousands of views and comments flooding in as netizens couldn't get enough of the charming officer.

Posted on TikTok by the proud wife under the handle @lmurph90151821, the clip showcases her husband getting ready for work as he confidently dresses in his uniform, exuding authority and style. The video was accompanied by a playful caption expressing her admiration for her man, and it didn’t take long for social media users to react.

@lmurph90151821 simply said the following:

"From xaddy > daddy."

@lmurph90151821's footage sparked banter and chatter among online users, and the clip gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform.

SA gushes over the police officer

Many online users were captivated by the officer’s appearance, with some even jokingly asking if he had any single colleagues. Others simply admired the couple’s relationship, praising the woman for proudly showing off her husband.

Valene Cross said:

"I am just going to go ahead and scroll bye beautiful stranger."

Esmeanastasopoulo shared:

"Firstly is he another woman’s man because I might say something that would be very wrong to say here on TikTok."

Julesy expressed:

"Lawd forgive this married woman for watching this an abnormal number of times."

PookiePoo wrote:

"Same girl. My husband is SWAT, and every morning when he leaves I'm like."

YeOleKat simply said:

"Ho you is blessed."

Luvsthe City commented:

"Ma'am I owe you an apology."

A~Ski5 replied:

"What is it about that thigh holster/strap? There's an ep of Criminal Minds & Hotch is wearing one & has a beard!!!! Good God!!! Well done & to you!"

H Doll added:

"As a deputy wife, I can’t understand what it is about the thigh holster but when hubs puts it on lol."

Yourfriendnickie expressed:

"Petition for a video of you reading these comments to him my husband would literally crack up and be the color of a tomato from blushing so much."
Women and men swoon over police officers in South Africa

