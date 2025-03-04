Shebeshxt Wishes EFF’s President Julius Malema a Happy Birthday, Netizens React
- South African controversial rapper Shebeshxt recently wished EFF's president Julius Malema a happy birthday
- A video of the Ambulance hitmaker sharing his birthday message to Malema went viral on social media
- Julius Malema celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, 3 March 2025, by supporting Tembisa Child Welfare Society with a R200,000 donation
South African politician Julius Malema recently marked another year around the sun and one of the most popular artists wished him well on his special day.
Shebeshxt wishes Julius Malema a happy birthday
Social media has been buzzing just after the controversial rapper Shebeshxt wished the EFF's president Julius Malema a happy birthday as he turned 44 on Monday, 3 March 2025.
In a viral clip that was posted on X by an online user @CliffordChuene, Shebe was heard hilariously wishing Malema a happy birthday.
Watch the clip below:
Netizens react to Shebe's message
After the video was posted, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shebeshxt's birthday message to Julius Malema. Here's what they had to say:
@princessLudidi kojingly said:
"Lol, he'll end up beating Julius as well, just like his fans."
@CliffordChuene wrote:
"Happy Birthday President Julius Malema. Twerker."
@uncleMo926 responded:
"Twerker o gole o gole malome."
@sikoloY replied:
"#HappyBirthdayJuliusMalema."
Malema celebrates birthday with less fortunate children
The EFF Commander in Chief celebrated his birthday on 3 March 2025 and decided to give back. The Red Berets leader celebrated his 44th birthday by donating R200,000 to the Tembisa Child Welfare Society. The society provides care to children who have been abandoned, neglected, abused or orphaned.
The politician celebrated his birthday with the children at Tembisa Child Welfare Society, saying that it was important to share love with those who are less fortunate.
"We are here because we believe there is no child who should grow up without a parent. When you spend time with the less fortunate, you get to inspire them. We are here because we love the less fortunate, said Malema."
What you need to know about Shebeshxt
Shebeshxt was born in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, and spent part of his childhood in Tembisa with his father. In 2020, he moved to Polokwane, where he still resides.
Known for his distinctive style and controversial persona, the South African rapper gained popularity with his breakout single, Ke Di Shxt Malume, which went viral on TikTok. His music, a fusion of Bolo House, amapiano, and rap, has resonated with fans since his debut.
Shebeshxt is in a relationship with Kholofelo Chuene, and together, they had a daughter who tragically passed away in an accident involving the artist and his family.
SA applauds Malema for speaking out about budget delay
Briefly News reported that Malema also earned praise for his criticism of the postponement of the 2025 budget speech.
The speech was supposed to be held on 19 February 2025, but was postponed after cabinet ministers failed to agree on some aspects. Many social media users agreed with Malema's views, saying that the postponement proved there was a lack of leadership.
