Tanner Fox’s net worth, age, height, girlfriend, merch, car, profiles

What is Tanner Fox’s net worth? He is a famous American scooter rider, YouTuber, and Instagram star. Fox doubles up as an actor; he is popularly known for Charmed and Exy Trickstartr Stunts Scooter Commercial. The YouTuber began uploading his YouTube videos at the age of ten, and he has made a name for himself. Consequently, he is among the wealthiest people in his field.

Tanner poses during a portrait session during the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 10, 2017. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Instagram

Fox has become famous due to the diverse content he publishes on his YouTube channel. As a result, he has gained a massive following on his social media pages. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about him, including his net worth.

Tanner Fox's profiles summary

Full name: Ethan Tanner Fox

Ethan Tanner Fox Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 22, 1999

December 22, 1999 Age: 21 years (as of 2021)

21 years (as of 2021) Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States of America

San Diego, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Tanner Fox's height: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimeters: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Ronda Fox

Ronda Fox Father: Billy Fox

Billy Fox Sister: Lindsay

Lindsay Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: YouTuber, Instagram star, Scooter rider, actor

YouTuber, Instagram star, Scooter rider, actor Net worth: $6 million

$6 million YouTube: Tanner Fox

Tanner Fox Instagram: @tannerfox

@tannerfox Twitter: @tannerfox

@tannerfox TikTok: @tannerfox

Tanner Fox’s bio

He was born on December 22nd, 1999, in San Diego, California, United States of America. Who are Tanner Fox's parents? His parents are Ronda Fox (mother) and Billy Fox (father). The Instagram star has a sister whose name is Lindsay.

He grew up in San Diego, California, together with his sister. He is an American national. Also, he has white ethnicity.

How old is Tanner Fox?

Tanner is among the best scooter riders in America. Photo: @tannerfox

Source: Instagram

Tanner Fox's age is 21 years as of 2021. He celebrates his birthday on the 22nd of December.

Career

Fox is a professional scooter, YouTube star, actor and Instagram star. He has always loved skateboarding since he was a young boy. He used hover boards and scooters to perfect his skills. In other words, that is where Tanner Fox's scooter career began.

In September 2011, he launched his YouTube channel, which he named MT Films. Thereafter, he started to post stunt videos and other random videos.

The YouTube channel is now called Tanner Fox, and he uploads diverse content such as challenges, travel vlogs, pranks, scooter stunts and reactions. Currently, the channel has over 10.5 million subscribers.

The American YouTuber started growing so popular on Instagram due to his videos. Presently, he has over 4.2 million followers.

Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms

Fox’s fans were eagerly waiting for the match between him and Ryland Storms, which was to take place on 12th June 2021. Unfortunately, the match was cancelled at the last minute. This was due to the weight difference between the YouTuber and the TikTok star.

Ryland Storms was 17.5 lbs heavier than the YouTuber. The commission cancelled the fight since they only allowed a-9lbs difference.

Ryland Storms (L) and Fox (R) face off as Fousey (C) hosts LiveXLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms Pre-Fight Weigh-In at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

The fans who had been waiting for the special day were upset, claiming that Fox was the one who backed out of the fight. However, the YouTuber did not back out, but it was the commission that cancelled the match.

Did Tanner Fox win? The match did not take place. Therefore, one cannot affirm that Tanner Fox won the game.

Tanner Fox's merch

The American celebrity is the founder of the TFOX brand. The brand produces various items, including sets of pro scooter products. He teamed up with Lucky to develop the scooter, which gives scooters an incredible ride.

He sells new hoodies, T-shirts, clothing, pop sockets, stickers, hats, scooter collection, among others.

The prices of the items range between $5 and $50. For instance, a wristband and sticker go for as low as $5. You can visit his website for more details about the products.

Acting

He is also a Hollywood actor. His famous movie is Be Our Guest (2019). He has also starred in two other TV series; Charmed and Exy Trickstartr Stunt Scooter Commercial.

Tanner Fox’s net worth

His net worth is estimated to be $6 million as of 2021. His primary source of income is YouTube. Additionally, the American YouTuber earns from advertisements and sales from his merchandise.

Cars

At such a young age, he owns three known luxurious cars. He has a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Nissan GT-R R35. Tanner Fox‘s GTR car is nicknamed Guaczilla. The car is sold at an insanely high price, but that did not stop him from acquiring it.

Fox owns two luxurious cars; a 911 GT3 RS and Nissan GT-R R35. Photo: @tannerfox

Source: Instagram

The celebrity also owns a Lamborghini that he bought in 2020. Tanner Fox's Lamborghini is a Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan.

How tall is Tanner Fox?

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 centimeters). He also weighs 132 pounds (60kg).

Who is Tanner Fox's girlfriend?

He has dated Taylor Alesia, who is an Instagram star and model. The two started dating in April 2017 but later broke up. After the break-up, Avalon Nadfalusi became Tanner Fox’s girlfriend.

The now ex-lovebirds began dating in 2019. Did Tanner Fox and Avalon split? Yes, the two broke up in 2020, and the famous scooter rider confirmed their break-up on YouTube. Currently, the social media influencer is single.

Tanner Fox’s net worth has undoubtedly grown over the years. He shot into the limelight at a tender age, winning the hearts of many. He is diverse, hardworking, diligent, and consistent. Overall, he is a force to reckon with in the showbiz scene.

