20 cool eBoy haircut ideas to try in 2021 to look great

by  Rodah Mogeni

eBoy haircuts are among the most attractive hairstyles for men. At times, they are also popularly known as curtain hairstyles. Many guys love them because they are easy to achieve and cheap to maintain compared with other sophisticated haircuts. In this article, we list some of the best eBoy haircut ideas you can try in 2021.

eBoy haircut
eBoy haircut ideas to try in 202. Photo: @eboysnet, @lil_ericsuffer, @randyarons, @cblzac (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

eBoy haircuts, like the 70s hairstyles, are among the trendy men’s haircuts making a comeback in the 21st century. Some TikTok stars and celebrities are already rocking the style, and it looks incredible on them. So, is the eBoy haircut attractive? Let's find out1

What is the eBoy haircut called?

The eBoy haircut is a popular style for guys; it is also known as the curtain hairstyle. Typically, an eBoy is a guy who loves spending time on social media and the internet because he wants to attract the attention of other users.

So, how do you cut an eBoy? Generally, the curtain haircut involves longer hair. The hair is simply parted down the middle with curtain bangs, framing either side of the face. Sometimes, the long fringe can be parted on the side.

20 cool eBoy haircut ideas

In the 90s, the haircut was popularized by celebrities such as Leonard DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, and River Phoenix. Its revival is a great deal for many youngsters, more particularly, because of its versatility. Below are 20 cool eBoy haircut ideas you would love to try.

1. Short blonde curtain style

eBoy haircut
Short blonde curtain style. Photo: @hairstyle.hub
Source: UGC

Often, blonde hair complements the curtain haircut. Ensure the tips are sharp and straight for a perfect look. If you are not a blonde, you can opt for a dye. However, you can still achieve the look with black hair.

2. Fade curtain haircut

eBoy haircut
Fade curtain haircut. Photo: @aarmni
Source: Instagram

This is another trendy eBoy hairstyle that has become popular among the youths on Instagram and TikTok. Probably, the majority of them love it because of its versatility and ease of maintenance. In this case, the fade can range from low taper to a high skin fade.

3. Swept-back curtain bangs

curtains haircut eboy
Swept-back curtain bangs. Photo: @aestxxboys
Source: Instagram

Swept-back curtain bangs are unique and classic. You can achieve the style using a blow dryer and comb. First, you must create volume from left to right. Afterwards, sweep bangs back.

4. Short black curtain bangs

eboy haircut dreads
Short black curtain bangs. Photo: @douglasjdg
Source: Instagram

Short black curtain bangs bring out the best in a person; it is, precisely, a combination of attitude and personality. Some of the celebrities known for rocking it include Robert Downey Jr., Skeet Ulrich, and Backstreet Boys singer Kevin.

5. Long and wavy

emo haircut eboy
Long and wavy. Photo: @randywarons
Source: Instagram

Just as the name suggests, the long and wavy bangs are ideal for people with long and curly hair. The style can last as long as you want it provided you use the right treatment products. For instance, nourishing hair products may come in handy in repairing the damaged hair strands.

6. Short and messy

curtain bangs for curly hair
Short and messy bangs. Photo: @bradpittoffical
Source: Instagram

If your hair is short, you may consider going for short and messy curtain bangs. Hair is kept above the ear. This eBoy hairstyle can be achieved effortlessly and is easy to maintain. Some of the texturing materials needed to complete the look include pomade and sea salt spray.

7. Curtain hairstyle with beard

curtain bangs for straight hair
Curtain hairstyle with beard. Photo: @bradpittoffical
Source: Instagram

Often, some people believe curtain haircuts pair remarkably well with a beard. So, if you are a bearded guy, you can try the look. Importantly, ensure the neckbeard is clean always.

8. Medium-length curly curtain haircut

eboy haircut curly
Medium-length curly curtain haircut. Photo: @tchalamet
Source: Instagram

This is another excellent eBoy haircut idea worth trying in 2021. Some celebrities, such as Timothee Chalamet, are known for the hairstyle. However, in most instances, guys with curly hair do not have to wash and apply oil gel to the hair all the time for the curls to appear.

9. Long straight

eboy haircut long
Long straight emo haircut. Photo: @bradpittoffical
Source: Instagram

Curtain bangs for straight hair give one a sexy look. Also, this is a universal hairstyle that both females and males can wear. However, most people tend to assume that it is a popular haircut for metal genre musicians.

10. Middle part undercut

eboy haircut middle part
Middle part undercut. Photo: @lildusty
Source: Instagram

Usually, the middle part undercut is short and sleek. Also, it is a sharp version of the classic middle part. Hair is more on the top than the sides, as is the case with many eBoy haircuts. Some of the styling products you may need to style it are sea salt and matte clay.

11. Blunt cut the middle part

curtain haircut
Blunt cut the middle part. Photo: @ialanjo
Source: Instagram

Blunt cut the middle part is another iconic eBoy hairstyle making a return in the 21st century. Its fans love it because it is fashionable and versatile. Unfortunately, guys with curly hair may find it unsuitable.

12. Middle part with wavy styling

what is the eboy haircut called
Middle part with wavy styling. Photo: @badboys.usa
Source: Instagram

Waves and middle patting is another thing you should try if you have short or even long hair. The style is known for being excellent in shaping one’s face. Also, men with wavy hair may not need to apply texture pastes to maintain the curls.

13. Undercut eBoy hairstyle

curtains haircut eboy
Undercut + eBoy hairstyle. Photo: @hairstyle.hub
Source: Instagram

The undercut matches exceptionally well with some eBoy haircuts, and this one might be all you need to try in 2021. You can also dye your hair for a more magical and complete look. Unlike others, it is easy to maintain.

14. Coloured tips

eBoy haircut
eBoy haircut with coloured tips. Photo: chris_x_15
Source: Instagram

You can also add some colours to your emo hairstyle. Importantly, choose a colour that complements your skin tone. Then, you have the freedom to play around with the colours until you find the one that suits you best.

15. Spiked eBoy haircut

eBoy haircut
Spiked eBoy haircut. Photo: @edgar.theevil.9
Source: Instagram

17. Modern eBoy is a variation of the messy hairstyle. It works perfect on short and curly hair. However, it is not limited to people with short and curly hair; anyone can try it. It can also come in handy for guys looking to grow locks.

16. Front brushed

eBoy haircut
Front brushed eBoy. Photo: @tobiazxd
Source: Instagram

Undoubtedly, there is no limit when it comes to eBoy haircuts. You can creatively play with the hair until you achieve the look that you want. In this case, you just brush the bangs to the front, and you are good to go.

17.Modern eBoy hairstyle

eBoy haircut
Dishevelled eBoy hairstyle. Photo: @badboys.usa
Source: Instagram

What hairstyle is most attractive to guys? This modern eBoy haircut is probably one of them. Several TikTok stars such as Josh Hewitt are already rocking it. However, it is recommendable to seek the help of a stylist to achieve it.

18. Silky straight

eBoy haircut
Silky straight emo. Photo: @lost.in2007
Source: Instagram

If you are looking for something formal, this is for you. It is a simple yet classic style with minimal maintenance requirements. Importantly, it is best for men with silky straight hair.

19. Two-tone punk style

eBoy haircut
Two-tone punk style. Photo: @boyaesthxx
Source: Instagram

Do you know that you can stand out from the crowd with a mix of black and platinum blonde? People with multi-coloured hair find this haircut comfortable and fashionable. The TikTok star Noen Eubanks seems to be a great fan of the hairstyle.

20. eBoy + curly hairstyle

eBoy haircut
eBoy + curly hairstyle. Photo: @cuteboyaesthxx
Source: Instagram

This is among the most popular hairstyles among men nowadays. However, similar to some eBoy haircuts, the eBoy + curly hairstyle requires curly hair. Therefore, you should have a hair gel ready if you plan to wear it for a long time.

Indeed, these fashionable and classic eBoy haircut ideas are worth trying. Most of them are easy to achieve and require low maintenance. Hopefully, by now, you should know which one suits you best.

