30 groovy 70s hairstyles that are making a comeback in the 21st century

70s hairstyles are currently taking over in the world of fashion and beauty. In case you do not know, the 1970s were the golden days of natural beauty. Mostly, the era was dominated by groovy and classic hairstyles. Interestingly, the styles are making a revival in the 21st century, and everyone seems to love them. Would you love to have a look at some of them?

Groovy 70s hairstyles making a comeback in the 21st century. Photo: @thehivesalon, @sir_aiddens, @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @scarletpowder

Source: Instagram

Are the 70's hairstyles coming back? Many people are more into these styles nowadays, and they are spreading like wildfire. Even celebrities have not been left behind; they seem to enjoy the trends too.

Top 30 groovy 70s hairstyles

What were popular hairstyles in the 1970s? There are many 70s hairstyles for women and men that you would find interesting. They include:

70s hairstyles for women

These are some of the old-school hairstyles for women that are making a comeback in the 21st century. Have a look:

1. Farrah Fawcett’s flip

Farrah Fawcett’s flip. Photo: @farrahfawcettfn

Source: Instagram

The Fawcett’s flip was one of the most iconic styles during the 70s. She appeared in several movies with this wavy hairdo, for instance, in Charlie’s Angels. Interestingly, it is slowly making a return in the 21st century. You can achieve this descent and classic hairstyle using a barrel brush.

2. Classic shag

Classic shag. Photo: @billieeilish

Source: Instagram

You cannot mention the shaggy 70s hairstyles without mentioning the classic shag. But, of course, if your hair is long and voluminous, you can go for the long shag. Celebrities such as Billie Eilish seem to enjoy wearing the classic shag. Her version is a reinvention of the old-school shag.

3. Fringe bangs

Fringe bangs. Photo: @jourdandunn

Source: Instagram

This is another 70s hairstyle that seems to have been revived, especially on social media. It is suitable for people with long hair. Also, the current version of the hairdo can be altered.

4. Shaggy mullet

Shaggy mullet. Photo: @mileycyrus

Source: Instagram

Shaggy mullet falls under the category of shaggy 70s hairstyles for women. Its revival started with Milley Cyrus, who has continued to keep her fans on toes with the old-school hairdo.

5. Cher hair

Cher hair. Photo: @chrisappleton1

Source: Instagram

Cher hair is a classic and decent hairdo. With good care, it can last for an extended period. One of the celebrities known for this hairstyle is Kim Kardashian.

6. Natural afro

Natural afro hair. Photo: @4cbabies

Source: Instagram

Are you looking for the best 70s hairstyles for black hair in 2021? Look no further because natural afro is all you want. It is not only easy to achieve but also simple to maintain. Moreover, it is suitable for long and medium hair.

7. Low pigtails

Low pigtails. Photo: @emilychengmakeup

Source: Instagram

If you want to keep it low and loose, this is what to go for. To achieve it, section the middle part and secure the pigtails with an elastic material.

8. The blunt cut

The blunt cut. Photo: @jordynwoods

Source: Instagram

Similar to the 70s, the blunt cut has become an everyday hairstyle for ladies. The ends are generally voluminous. Also, beveling is necessary to achieve the style. You can follow Jordyn Woods for more inspiration on the hairdo.

9. Long and wavy with a centre part

Long and wavy with a centre part. Photo: @brittaneyrhairstylist

Source: Instagram

This was another iconic hairdo during the 70s. It is ideal for ladies who enjoy having long and free-flowing hair. For a complete look, style the dead-centre on your own or seek the help of a stylist.

10. Curly shag

Curly shag. Photo: @themonacut

Source: Instagram

The curly shag is another old-school hairdo making a return in the 21st century. It is ideal for many types of hair. One of the celebrities rocking the style in 2021 is Cynthia Taylu of Love Island.

11. Voluminous roller curls

Voluminous roller curls. Photo: @kamikoils

Source: Instagram

Tina Turner is among the female celebrities who enjoy wearing voluminous roller curls. The curls are ideal for people with voluminous hair.

12. Hippie hairstyle

The hippie hairstyle for women. Photo: @alexandrawwwwr

Source: Instagram

It is simple yet classic. It is good for medium or long wavy hair. You can also tie a bandana to the unique 70s look.

13. Rocker waves

Rocker waves for ladies. Photo: @thebeautyshopcolumbusga

Source: Instagram

It is achieved by cropping layers. It is recommendable to create tons of texture. However, the process should begin by washing and drying your hair. Afterwards, flip it upside for the maximum lift of the root. You may also need a flat iron to make the waves.

14. Brow-skimming bangs

Brow-skimming bangs. Photo: @taylu_me

Source: Instagram

To achieve brow-skimming bangs, the attention should be on the eyes, while a curtain fringe will accent your cheekbones or nose. However, do not overdo it because you may end up covering your face.

15. The wedge

The wedge hairstyle for women. Photo: @gronnhairdressing

Source: Instagram

Another 70s hairstyle for ladies that is making a return in the 21st century due to its free-flowing spontaneity is the wedge. It was one of Dorothy Hamill's favourite hairstyles in the 70s. It is ideal for people with straight hair, waves, and frizz.

70s hairstyles for men

Men were also not left behind in the 70s. They wore some fabulous and classic hairstyles, and some are making a comeback in the 21st century. They include:

1. Men’s afro

Men’s afro. Photo: @afrohairstylemen

Source: Instagram

The afro hairstyle was among the most popular old-school hairstyles for men, especially for black Americans. It is a perfect style for men with long/medium kinky and textured hair.

2. Dreadlocks

Bob Marley in dreadlocks. Photo: @bobmarley

Source: Instagram

Bob Marley and other celebrities popularized dreadlocks in the 70s. Nowadays, many men find the hairstyle comfortable and classy. However, it takes a lot of time and patience to grow dreadlocks.

3. Classic mullet

Classic mullet for men. Photo: @mensdeptbarbershop

Source: Instagram

Nowadays, mullets are common, especially for men with long hair. Usually, the hair is long at the back and short in the front. Also, the hair tends to be more compact at the top and back.

4. Disco hairstyle

Hair rests on the shoulders and back in a disco hairstyle. Photo: @tony_delrio

Source: Instagram

People from the 70s believe that the hairstyle started with matching tight perms and longer hair. Often, men with this hairdo wore funky outfits to the disco. Its revival even became better when Travolta joined the trend.

5. Man perm

Man perms are maintained using hair gel. Photo: @the_beauty_effect11

Source: Instagram

Man perm was among the most popular haircuts in the 1970s. It is ideal for short and medium hair. Some of its pioneers include Tom Hanks, Al Pachino, and Dustin Hoffman.

6. Jheri curl

Jheri curl style was originally started and popularized by Jheri Redding. Photo: @moe_crazee

Source: Instagram

The Jheri curl style was named after its inventor, Jheri Redding. If you have afro hair, you can quickly achieve this hairstyle. Interestingly, it is now a universal haircut.

7. The punk hair

Punk hair is a variation of Mohawk. Photo: @cheyennesapphire

Source: Instagram

Punk hair somehow looks like Mohawk except for the long spikes. It is cheap and easy to maintain. All you need is gel and spray. You can also dye the hair.

8. Surfer hair

Surfer hair is classic and sexy. Photo: @iamkevink

Source: Instagram

Surfer hair is excellent for people with short and medium hair. Unlike the rest, it is easy to achieve. Just make it fuzzy on the top and add blonde highlights.

9. Pompadour

Mid fade pompadour. Photo: @reckalexandre

Source: Instagram

Pompadour is another groovy 70s hairstyle making a revival in 2021. Singer Elvis Presley popularized it. As you can see, most of the hair is packed up on the top. So, ensure you have at least four inches of long hair.

10. The moustache

Damien Broderick during a red carpet event. Photo: @damienbroderick

Source: Instagram

The moustache is another great 70s men’s hairstyle to try. It involves shaving all the hair on the face, leaving a moustache on your top lip.

11. The 70s shag

The 70s shag is a universal haircut. Photo: @heartofglasshair

Source: Instagram

The 70s shag is a universal shaggy hairstyle that both men and women wear. It is a versatile haircut that works on all types of hair.

12. Bowl cut

Bowl cut can be worn by both men and women. Photo: @thepompadour

Source: Instagram

The bowl cut is another excellent haircut for men that work all hair types. An oval face and glasses usually complement the style.

13. Short afro

Short afro is best for short black hair. Photo: @upper_kick_saloon

Source: Instagram

Just as the name suggests, a short afro is excellent for short hair. It is a perfect haircut for black men. But, again, it is a universal haircut.

14. The Elvis Presley hairstyle

The Elvis Presley hairstyle. Photo: @elvis

Source: Instagram

Elvis Presley is known for many 70s hairstyles, and this is one of them. It is slightly different from the Pompadour haircut.

15. Rock hair

Rock hair. Photo: @markstar.r

Source: Instagram

The 70s rock hair is a shorter version of the mullet. It involves uneven layers and razor-cut ends. Styling cream is necessary when trying to achieve this hairstyle.

What do you think about the above groovy 70s hairstyles? These hairstyles are making a comeback in the 21st century, and many people seem to love the trends. Like other people, you can also join the movement.

READ ALSO: 30 best African braids hairstyles 2021 (with pictures)

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, shared a detailed list of the 30 best African braid hairstyles to try in 2021. These trendy hairstyles for ladies are versatile and cost-friendly. Also, they are durable and can help your hair grow faster.

The hairdos are an excellent option for people looking to try something different. They not only enhance one's looks but also complement one's facial features. Read the post to find a hairstyle that suits you the best.

Source: Briefly.co.za