Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Top 10 list in 2021

While most people think rap is more of pairing words in quick succession with a fast beat, there is more to it. The radical musical genre has evolved from the traditional style to syncopation. As a result, the genre is often characterised by endless battles as artists showcase their unique abilities and speed. The fastest rapper in the world is defined by the number of words he can pronounce in a minute and their clarity. So, this list seeks to point out the world's fastest rapper.

Fast rappers. Photo: Instagram, @eminem, @bustarhymes (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Bigwigs like Eminem go beyond hip hop and rap music jurisdiction through their evolutionary skills and artistic strengths. Their willingness to hit new records has stirred the debate to determine who the fastest rapper in the world is. This list seeks to reveal the best in the game. So, how fast can the fastest rapper rap?

Who is the fastest rapper in the world?

Who is the quickest rapper? With the new crop of artists, eloquence and clarity determine an artist's skills. This list gives an account of their speed in songs. Check it out!

10. Rebel XD

Rebel XD. Photo: @Midway: The Story of Chicago Hip-Hop

Source: Facebook

Rebel XD is a lyrically dexterous artist. In 1998, he made it to the Guinness World Record as the Fastest Rapper, and he has won the title three times. In 2007, he set a record of laying down 852 syllables in 42 seconds, while in 1998, he had a record of 683 syllables in 54.5 seconds.

9. Crucified

Crucified. Photo: @Crucified830

Source: Facebook

Crucified is famous for his Underground Choppers series performance, where he showcased how fast he can rap by releasing his Water To Wine album. In Powered Up, one of his hits, he registered a record of 28.9 syllables per second. In his previous songs, his highest record was 25.3 syllables per second.

At one point in his career, he landed the chance to be recognised as the fastest rap MC in the Guinness World Record. However, he lost the opportunity after the publication was removed from the category.

8. Tonedeff

Tonedeff. Photo: @legendswill_neverdie

Source: Instagram

Tonedeff rose to fame due to his rap battle skills and how he hits supersonic speeds while spitting rhymes. In Crispy, a jam he released in 2013, his speed is 12 syllables per minute. While in Demon, another one of his songs, he registered a record of 165 syllables in 16 seconds. The other songs where he has hit the record as one of the fastest rappers are Use Me and Cinder.

7. Krayzie Bone

Krayzie Bone. Photo: @krayzie_Bone

Source: Instagram

Krayzie Bone from the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is the artist behind the Thug Mentality album, released in 1999. His fastest lyrics are in Clash of the Titans and Heated Heavy. In Heated Heavy, he had an incredible record of 169 words in one minute.

6. Twisted Instane

Twisted Instane. Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Source: UGC

Twisted Instane, the San-Diego-based rapper, is considered one of the fastest self-taught rappers. He began writing rhymes when he was twelve and has mastered the skill of maintaining coherency throughout his songs.

In Dome Split, he registered a record of 15.6 syllables per second. In 100 Round Clip, he registered a record of 14.1 syllables per second, while in Brainsick, his record was 15 syllables per second.

5. Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne. Photo: @therealtechn9ne

Source: Instagram

Tech N9ne, the co-founder of Strange Music record label, follows the Chopper technique, clean pronunciation down to every letter. However, his unbeatable technique when switching up flow patterns quickly and easily makes it challenging to keep up with his blitz bars. In Takin’ Online Orders, Tech N9ne lays down 912 words in one minute, translating to a speed of 15.2 words per second.

In Get Me Off, he lay down 11.5 syllables per second, while in Welcome To The Midwest, he set a record of 12.7 syllables per second.

4. Outsider

Fastest rap song in the world. Photo: @Pops In Seoul

Source: Facebook

Shin Ok-Cheol or Outsider, as known by his fans, is a South Korean artist famous for speed-rapping. One can comfortably refer to him as the fastest Korean rapper. He has a record of up to 721 syllables in 21 seconds and an average of 22 words per second.

3. Twista

Is Twista faster than Eminem? Photo: @Steve Harvey FM

Source: Facebook

Who is the fastest rapper of all time? Carl Terrell Mitchell, better known as Twista, is often considered the fastest rapper of all time. In 1992, he set the record as the Guinness Fastest Rapper Alive, and Twista's fastest rap speed was 11.2 syllables per second.

Is Twista faster than Eminem? In Victory or Death, he hit a glorious record of 12.8 syllables per second.

2. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes. Photo: @bustarhymes

Source: Instagram

Trevor Taheim Smith, known to many by his stage name, Busta Rhymes, is a Brooklyn-born artist and one of the fastest rappers of all time. In 2001, he released Break Ya Neck, and he sang the 768-word song in 3 minutes and 51 seconds, registering a record of 3.32 words per second. In Hello, another one of his jams, he registered a speed of 12.8 syllables per second; one of Busta Rhymes' fastest rap speeds.

In Why Stop Now and Assassins, Busta Rhymes set a record of 10.5 syllables per second and 11.8 syllables per second, respectively. While his consistency does not qualify him to be considered the fastest rapper in the world, it is proof of his willingness to get better at his rapping speeds.

1. Eminem

Eminem. Photo: @eminem

Source: Instagram

Is Eminem the fastest rapper? The rapper is famous for holding nothing back when it comes to lyrics and speed. The lord of rap has immortalised his name in the Guinness World Records for having the most words in Rap God, his 2013 hit. In the song, he set the record by spitting 1,560 unique words within six minutes, culminating in a rate of 4.28 words per second.

Is Eminem the fastest rapper in the world? Fans have ruled Godzilla, from his 2020 LP, his fastest rapping debut. In the third verse of Godzilla, he registered a speed of 7.5 words per second after singing 224 words within 31 seconds. His incredible ability to execute syllables within a fraction of a second is a thing fans cannot wrap their heads around. Unlike most artists, he has established a niche in meaningful lyrics.

So, is Twista faster than Eminem? These details are reliable in answering the question. The information also offers straightforward answers to questions on the fastest rapper in the world.

READ ALSO: Kwesta g.o.d guluva: Songs, feat., mp3 download, public reaction

Briefly.co.za published exciting details about Kwesta G.o.d Guluva songs. You will fall in love with the jams and the thought process in their composition.

Kwesta made his return by dropping an album, and fans cannot get enough of it. The excitement and love that fans expressed while reacting to it are reason enough for you to want to check out.

Source: Briefly.co.za