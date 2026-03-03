A traffic officer in the Western Cape town of Knysna spread joy with his upbeat attitude during daily duties

The man greeted a truck driver with a smile when the vehicle was instructed to drive

Social media users praised the officer, nicknamed 'Smiley' by many, for his positive energy

A happy Knysna traffic officer warmed people's hearts. Images: @monnax4

Source: TikTok

A traffic cop in Knysna, Western Cape, exuded positive energy as he directed traffic, turning an ordinary day on the road into a heartwarming moment. His welcoming attitude while on duty left many social media users smiling.

TikTok user @monnax4, who seems to be a truck driver, shared the clip on his account, dubbing the traffic officer a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in what he does. The uniformed man made the stressful job seem like a breeze as he added his personality to the mix and greeted the truck driver with a smile and salute when he heard a hoot from the vehicle.

Take a look at the positive traffic officer in the TikTok video below:

South Africans appreciate traffic cop

Many local members of the online community were familiar with the traffic officer and called him 'Smiley' in the comment section, while other social media users expressed positivity.

Many people enjoyed how upbeat the traffic officer was. Image: Antonius Ferret / Pexels

Source: UGC

@jc.miggels told the public:

"I saw him a few times while I was on holiday on that side of Knysna. He's got such an awesome vibe going for him. Truly a GOAT."

@zenny.zenixole shared their experience, writing:

"He is the best. On our way to Cape Town from PE, he was greeting while directing the traffic. God bless this man. It goes to show he's taking pride in what he does."

@prestonj_jacobs7 said under the post:

"That is a person who loves his job. Keep it up."

@andrea_simone88 added in the comment section:

"Well done to him for such exceptional work. He is a great example."

