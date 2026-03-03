Actress Keke Mputhi has been trending on social media since joining SABC2's latest TV show, Pimville, as Naledi Tumahole

On the show, Mputhi's character is pregnant and has no idea who the father of her baby is, as she's cheating on her husband

Viewers of the telenovela previously commented on Mputhi's character's storyline on social media

'Pimville's Naledi finds out the Identity of her unborn baby's father. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Pimville actress Keke Mputhi's character, Naledi Tumahole, will find out who the father of her unborn baby is after her husband's death.

Mputhi, who is famously known for her roles on The Throne and Unmarried, recently opened up about her cheating role on the SABC2 show.

The talented actress's on-screen husband, Thapelo Mokoena, who played Kenneth Tumahole, recently bowed out of the telenovela.

The SABC2 show recently shared a snippet on its X account of Naledi cheating on her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"First episode and klaar, Mmusi and Naledi are already having an affair. Who's the father?" said the show.

The TVSA, Pimville, March 2026 teasers indicate that Naledi will find out that Mmusi is the father of her unborn baby.

The teasers reveal that Naledi will make a surprising discovery about her baby on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

The Wednesday, 4 March 2026, teaser reads: "Naledi is torn between making a run for it and telling Mmusi the truth."

The Thursday, 5 March 2026, teaser indicates that Naledi will chicken out of telling Mmusi the truth and will get rid of Kenneth's ashes instead.

The Monday, 9 March 2026, teaser says: "Naledi decides that her child is going to be a Tumagole."

Pimville fans react to Naledi's storyline

@MokwenaMafoko said:

"I get that Naledi was not a great wife to Kenneth because she was cheating. The family doesn’t know that, though…What is the actual problem of Mamazala with Naledi?"

@ah_donepifiano replied:

"Omg, the drama is real! I can't wait to find out who's the father!"

@kayliewalker5 wrote:

To think Kenneth died because of his wife and side nigg* pi*s*s me off so much. He deserved a better woman, eseng (not) Naledi."

@Misah_Mdiza replied:

"Yho, I really want them to get caught sana."

@ah_donepifiano said:

"OMG, what a cliffhanger! Mmusi and Naledi's secret is out, but now we have a new question: Who's the father? Let's get the tea on tonight."

@MissLuu_nje reacted:

"I had a feeling that these 2 (Mmusi and Naledi) would catch a body at some point."

@MokwenaMafoko responded;

"Naledi, my sister, you just buried your husband. You are also pregnant. Iketle. Not Quincy saying one of them should take Naledi as their wife. Mina, I get him. “She is carrying a Tumahole” after all."

@LeboNkutha said:

"Detective Mohapi suddenly being incapable of solving this murder case, ya, Kenneth is questionable. In the first few episodes, she was known as the best detective in the station. It’s just dragging unnecessarily."

'Pimville's Naledi decides the future of her unborn baby. Images: KekeMputhi

Source: Facebook

Gail Mabalane and Thapelo Mokoena join SABC2's Pimville

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Kings of Joburg actor Thapelo Mokoena, as well as actress Gail Mabalane, scored roles on Pimville.

Mokoena and Mabalane will be joined by seasoned actors Lillian Dube, Clementine Mosimane, and Charmaine Mtinta.

The telenovela, which airs on SABC2, has replaced the cancelled TV show Muvhango.

Source: Briefly News