A social media user, Machaela, has bagged a nursing degree and is exceptionally proud of how far she's come

She graduated from Texas A&M University in the United States

Machaela uploaded stunning photos on social media to announce the achievement

The post has garnered reactions and comments as people congratulate the fresh caring nurse

At 20, a social media user, Machaela has achieved her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Texas A&M University and is basking in the feat.

Machaela revealed that the journey to attaining the nursing degree was hectic, taking her two years to achieve it.

In a post on her Twitter page, the new graduate shared her story as she established that she achieved the degree at age 20.

This lasy graduated with a nursing degree from university. Image: Machaela

Source: UGC

Basking in the achievement

''I can finally say I made it! At just 20 years old 1st Generation Texas A&M University Graduate w/ a Bachelors of Science in Nursing Class of 2021,'' she said.

Machaela indicated that she is now focusing on getting her licence to become a registered nurse. ''Next Step: RN Licensure,'' she added.

She uploaded stunning photos in her graduation robe, which have amassed reactions and comments under the post.

Social media comments

Armando Martinez

@armandom1979 commented:

''Congratulations now go get those big $$.''

Titiatrainer simply said:

''Congratulations!'

@faloh10851059 wrote:

''Congrats.''

Source: Briefly.co.za