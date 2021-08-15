Twin sisters Kalani and Jarani Dean were born on April 23, 2016, in Quincy, Illinois, and their parents have since not been able to contain the joy of having them.

Kalani has fair skin like her mother, who is white, and Jarani has brown skin like her dad, who is black.

Their mom, Whitney Meyer, said she considers the girls as a sign to ''love everyone equal.''

Kalani and Jarani

In an interview with Today, Meyer said:

''You can’t look at one and not love them both ... They’re the same girl, just different colours.''

Meyer was surprised when the girls were born on April 23, 2016. Tomas Dean, Meyer’s boyfriend and the father of the twins recalls how he also got surprised.

''I was like, ‘Yeah, she’s a little light,' but I thought maybe babies are that way when they’re firstborn. But then a couple of minutes later, her sister came out a little darker,'' Dean said. ''In a million years, I never thought I’d have a girl with blue eyes. I didn’t think I could pull that one off.''

It is 2021, and Kalani and Jarani Dean have grown, attending school. Briefly News has compiled five stunning photos of the twins for your view.

Another biracial twins story

In another biracial twins story, a mother in Manchester, England, Jade Ball, has given birth to a set of biracial twin boys who look different just like any other set of fraternal twins.

Jade Ball and her better half, Kade, gave birth to the adorable twins, Cole and Klay, last April.

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Jade Ball established that when she gave birth to the boys, ''it was obvious they weren’t identical.''

“As the months went by, their differences become more and more noticeable. Cole now has brown hair, brown eyes and light brown skin like his half-Jamaican dad, while Klay has a head of blonde curly hair, blue eyes, and a pale complexion like his white mom,'' she said.

Source: Briefly.co.za