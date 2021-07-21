Shimza Slams Tender Talks, Advises Peeps to Focus on Building Their Brands

Shimza has finally reacted to the rumours that he owes his success to his political connections

The successful DJ took to social media to urge his followers to focus on building their brands so they could also get the bag

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the musician's post with some continuing to roast him for making his money off tenders

Shimza took to social media recently to slam haters who have accused him of being successful because of government tenders.

The young musician advised peeps on his timeline to focus on building their brands and ignore naysayers. Shimza's haters have for the longest time claimed he owes his success to political connections.

Shimza slammed tender talks and advised peeps to focus on building their brands. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

The TV producer and DJ took to Twitter on Tuesday, 20 July and low-key addressed some of those people. According to TimesLIVE, he told his fans that they should build strong brands so that they could also secure the bag. Shimza wrote:

“Bro, focus and build a brand! Too many bags out there for you if your brand is strong enough, trust me! They will be saying you even doing tenders that don’t exist baloyi ba."

Tweeps to to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@_Pearl_Booysen said:

"Key is to start somewhere. Anything you love... Just start and it will grow with time."

@KgawanePrecious wrote:

"Argh please! Trying very hard to do some damage control. O jele, o jele. But you must know once o jele otlo hlatja or otlo kaka, one of the two or both are inevitable."

@Cellular_Jnr commented:

"Mara deep down you know the truth akere?"

@Mandla_main_man said:

"So the cooking event by the Department of Tourism at your spot was not a tender?"

@MrP_Lyfv added:

"Thank you Shimza, your journey is inspiring man. Stay shining."

Nota Baloyi calls Shimza out for bagging another government gig

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi called out DJ Shimza after his venue landed him yet another cushy government gig. The music executive echoed the sentiments of many in Mzansi, who wondered why Shimza was landing so many tenders.

Nota accused Shimza of dating President Ramaphosa’s communications officer, Athi Geleba and using her to bag these contracts. He said:

“Shimza has been benefitting from political connections for years. He called me a moerskont but I don’t moerskont on taxpayer’s money. Khusela Diko was fired for allowing her husband to win PPE tenders and he later died of COVID19 complications. Athi’s boy toy will cost her.”

