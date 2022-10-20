Intaba Yase Dubai has again taken to social media to call Ambitiouz Entertainment out for allegedly doing him dirty again

The singer claimed the controversial record label apparently removed his new single Voicemail from his YouTube channel and he's not happy

Intaba Yase Dubai left the music company after its owners allegedly failed to pay him his royalties for collaborating with Big Zulu on his hit Mali Eningi

Intaba Yase Dubai has taken to his timeline to call Ambitiouz Entertainment out again. The singer claimed the controversial record label allegedly deleted his new single from his YouTube channel.

Intaba Yase Dubai called Ambitiouz Entertainment out for allegedly removing his new single from YouTube. Image: @ntabayasedubainm

Source: Instagram

The star shared that he released Voicemail recently but his former record label did him dirty by removing it from the video-sharing platform.

ZAlebs reports that Intaba took to Facebook again to slam the notorious music company.

Intaba Yase Dubai and the stable have been fighting since he revealed that wasn't paid royalties for collaborating with Big Zulu in his smash hit, Mali Eningi. He shared that it seems like the record label didn't "eat" enough of his money back then.

The star said the war between him and Ambitiouz is still going on, adding that he doesn't know when it will end.

Source: Briefly News