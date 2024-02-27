A University of Johannesburg (UJ) student was grateful to her parents, who bought her a fridge and groceries

The young woman took to her TikTok and showed off the water dispenser fridge and food

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the parents and some feeling envious

A University of Johannesburg student thanked her parents, who bought a fridge and groceries for her. Images: @unarine.m7

Source: TikTok

A young lady was grateful to her parents, who ensured she did not share a fridge and had enough food at university.

@unarine.m7 took to her TikTok account to express her gratitude. In the clip she uploaded, she shows off the fridge with a water dispenser and a cupboard full of groceries.

"To my parents who made sure I don't share a fridge and I have enough groceries cause NSFAS has drama."

Student's parents made sure the fridge was stocked

Watch the TikTok video below:

Res students are known for their struggles with groceries

University students living in res have been known to struggle to make ends meet when it comes to groceries. The typical "meals" known for them include noodles and light stuff such as bread, not healthy food with all the nutrients.

TikTokkers wished to be in the girl's shoes

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users feeling envious and applauding the parents for going to such lengths to ensure that their child does not need anything in varsity.

@GetrudeLiliane commented:

"I wish I could say the same about my parents ."

@wendywanga said:

"You're so fortunate to use a water dispenser fridge at varsity ."

@Kayy Willow wished:

"Sakgaleli uk'fana nawe." (I want to be like you)

@zinnet asked:

"Ukweyiphi rezi we need to talk." (Which res are you in, we need to talk)

Student shows off R2 800 grocery haul

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who shared a R2 800 grocery haul.

In the TikTok video she uploaded, @siyandajikela disclaimed that the food she showed off was for two people. This was to avoid people saying she bought a lot of food and that it would rot.

The items they bought included vegetables (carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, spinach), milk, bananas, yoghurt, cereal, grapes and juice. Netizens were impressed at how she prioritised her stomach over things like groove.

Source: Briefly News