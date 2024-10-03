Tbo Touch revealed that Fired FM, a radio station idea with Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, and DJ Sbu, failed to launch due to Marawa receiving a job offer

In a video shared on X, Tbo Touch explained that despite securing a telecommunications company as an investor, Marawa decided to pursue other opportunities

Fans reacted to the news, with some criticising the presenters for not persevering with their venture

Veteran broadcaster Tbo Touch has revealed why Fired FM with fellow radio presenters Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, and DJ Sbu never took off. He opened up during a recent interview.

Tbo Touch has revealed why Fired FM flopped. Image: @tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch on why Fired FM never took off

Tbo Touch shared details about what made their radio station idea flop. The star conceived the idea alongside fellow heavyweight media personalities but never materialised.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, Tbo Touch shared some of the reasons why their idea never took off. Touch, who was a guest on L-Tido's podcast, said a top telecommunications company was ready to invest in their station, but Robert Marawa received an offer he could not refuse, so he ditched them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Robert was approached by where he is right now, so he was like, ‘Guys I cannot wait any longer.’”

Fans react to Tbo Touch's video

Social media users weighed in on the radio and television presenter's revelation. Many said the four should have kept trying to start their station instead of being employed by others.

@BasilNgidi said:

"Ya but sometimes, too many Chefs can spoil the broth! Maybe it was a blessing in disguise, guess we'll never know 🤷🏽‍♂️"

@UncleTee3_ added:

"Now they are all back working for someone. Eish to be darkie is not nice."

@Wiresbrg commented:

"It is because everything he's saying here is a lie ... He wants to look like a cutthroat businessman but he failed and went back to his traditional job."

50 Cent launches his alcohol brands in SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent couldn't wait to reveal that his champagne and cognac beverages have officially been launched in South Ah.

When he's not making spicy comments about Diddy online, 50 Cent is securing the bag and aligning deals to grow his brand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News