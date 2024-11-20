The comeback of MasterChef SA had many netizens glued to their screens as home cooks go head to head with each other

Season five of the culinary competition will be coming to an end on Saturday, 23 November 2024, as they will announce the winner

Celebrity judges of the reality show exclusively shared with Briefly News their journeys on the show and how it was for them

MasterChef SA season 5 comes to an end. Image: Supplied.

The MasterChef SA season 5 came in with a bang, and now it’ll end with the sole winner of the culinary war.

MasterChef SA judges reflect on their journeys during the cooking competition

The most-loved reality cooking show returned to South Africa for its fifth season, giving home cooks an opportunity to compete for the top spot.

As the show drew to an end, the celebrity judges Zola Nene, Chef Katlego Mlambo and Justine Drake exclusively shared with Briefly News about their time on the show as the critiques and all the tea that took place behind the scenes.

Justine Drake talked about her most memorable moment in the show and shared that this year's contestants had more skills than the last season.

"Nabela's mosaic on the fashion episode was one of my memorable moments, and to be honest, these contests definitely had more skills than the last season's ones, and to be honest, they were also very dedicated to what they were doing.

"I hope they took away newfound skills, dedication and discipline in a chef's kitchen but overall this was a very good season."

Zola Nene said:

"The journey has been amazing for me. Obviously, this was my second time around, and I really enjoyed myself the first time. That is why I am back for the second time, and also because I love the show as a viewer and also as a judge. This season was absolutely great."

