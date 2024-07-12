Mzansi’s most loved culinary show, Masterchef South Africa, is back with a bang

The fifth season of the cooking competition will officially be broadcast on SABC 3, which is now known as S3

Head of Content at SABC, Lala Tuku, shared exclusively with Briefly News that they are excited and ready to welcome the show on their channel

MasterChef South Africa will broadcast on SABC 3. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Get ready as the stove will be on high heat, with good burning and knife cuts, as the most exquisite culinary show, MasterChef SA, is back with a bang.

MasterChef SA Season 5 will broadcast on SABC 3

Mzansi's most loved culinary show is back with a bang for its fifth season this year. Earlier, the show announced that our culinary queens, Zola Nene and Justine Drake, are back and will be joined by a new chef, Katlego Mlambo, on the judging panel.

Recently, the show hosted its exclusive launch on Thursday, 12 July 2024, where they officially announced that the culinary show found a new home and will be broadcast on SABC 3 for this season every Saturday at 7:30 pm.

The show will kickstart on Saturday, 13 July 2024 on S3. The broadcasting channel also posted on its Twitter (X) page about MasterChef being on SABC and wrote:

"GET READY!!!! Episode 1 of @sa_masterchef. Premieres this Saturday 13 July 2024 at 7:30PM on ##S3OpenUp. Channel your inner Foodie."

See the post below:

Head of Content at SABC Lala Tuku talks about MasterChef SA

Speaking to Briefly News, the Head of Content at SABC, Lala Tuku, shared that they are excited about MasterChef being broadcast on one of their channels and building a relationship with Primedia, as this is not the only show they have worked together.

She said:

"As the channel we are very excited to broadcast this amazing culinary show. Having it move from a paying channel which was M-Net to us a free channel is exciting and I believe that our viewers are going to enjoy the show and many will watch. This is not the first show we have partnered up with Primedia and surely won't be the last."

Adding to what Tuku had to say, fellow judge and culinary queen Zola Nene also told Briefly News that she is ready to encourage and help improve the skills of the contestants on the show.

She said:

"I can't wait to see what this year's constestants will bring to the table and to taste the food they will make, I am really excited to be a part of this culinary adventure once again."

Source: Briefly News