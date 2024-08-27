Durban-born DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin will be heading to the UK at the end of August 2024

The iPlan hitmaker will be headlining the Ama Fest UK on Saturday, 31 August 2024

Dlala Thukzin posted about him headlining the festival on his Instagram page

Dlala Thukzin to headline a festival in the UK. Image: @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

The South African DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin will be heading overseas for a gig, for which he will be the main act.

Dlala Thukzin to headline Ama Fest UK

The celebrated DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin is making waves locally and internationally and is firmly at the top of the list.

The Ama Gear hitmaker will be heading to the UK soon as he will be headlining the Ama Fest UK on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

Speaking about the festival, Dlala Thukzin told TshisaLIVE that it was a blessing for him to make it this far in his career, which is all God's work.

He said:

"It's a blessing to have come this far. I can only imagine what more God has in store for me."

The star also talked about his own festival, Dlala Thukzin Weekend, which will take place on September 27, 28, and 29, 2024, at the Durban Amphitheatre:

"This event is big and it was a combination of Durban’s greats coming together and forming this magnificent Dlala Weekend. Dogg Durban and his FamUs team as well as myself and my formidable team, we came together and started this thing."

Dlala Thuzin posted about the Ama Fest UK on his Instagram page and wrote:

"#AMAFEST UK 🇬🇧 I’m coming! Can’t wait to vibe with you this month alongside some other incredible talent, for what will be the Biggest Amapiano Linkup of the Year. Follow @amafestuk for more info."

See the post below:

