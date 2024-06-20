Durban muso Dlala Thukzin is set to embark on another international tour in the United States

The iPlan hitmaker will kickstart his US tour on 22 June in places such as Houston, Texas, and Washington, DC

After sharing the dates, fans congratulated Dlala Thukzin for his global success as he recently concluded the UK tour

Chart-topper Dlala Thukzin will take on another international country for his tour. The iPlan hitmaker has shared the dates for his United States tour.

Dlala Thukzin's US Tour will be in four states.

Source: Instagram

Durban Gqom artist Thukzin ready for US tour

They do not call him Magic Hands for nothing. Dlala Thukzin will kickstart his US tour this weekend, 22 June, in Shisanyama, USA, Linden, New Jersey.

He will also perform at the Afrohouse In The Garden, Zebbies Garden in Washington, DC, on the following day, 23 June. The following week, the Phuze hitmaker will perform at the Afrohouse Sunsets in Decorum, Houston, Texas, and he will conclude his tour on Sunday, 30 June, at the Afro Sunday Brunch, Shakertins in Midtown Dallas.

Speaking about the tour, Thukzin said: “Music is taking me to places I could never imagine being in. I'm getting ready to take my craft to America, the power of letting my music do the talking for me.”

Check out his cool posters below:

What Dlala Thukzin got up to in the UK during tour

Dlala Thukzin recently concluded his UK tour. In addition to moving crowds with his Gqom and Afro-house-infused sound with a little bit of Amapiano, he also forged solid work relationships.

One with Defected Records, which he hopes will bear good collaborations. He also hinted to his fans that he might have made music with the people, and they will have to wait to find out.

“Did we record something in the UK? Let’s wait and see if there’s going to be any record released, that’s the best way for us to find out. Let’s just say we met a few good musicians in the UK and they shall prevail in the music that may be released if there was any recorded.”

Mzansi lauds Dlala Thukzin

After sharing the dates, fans congratulated Dlala Thukzin and lauded him for his stellar work.

deep_queen rsa said:

"You go boy!"

kine_camera shared:

"Ooooo yesss Seattle next please!"

luthando_duke asked:

"Now, how are we, as your fans, supposed to watch you perform."

meganscrubz added:

"Will be there in Dallas!"

iPlan removed from TikTok

Dlala Thukzin's iPlan removed from TikTok

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dlala Thukzin's summer song iPlan was removed from TikTok, a move his manager Dogg DBN was against.

This comes after Universal Music Group began challenging the royalties their artists receive from the popular video-sharing platform.

