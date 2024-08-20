Music duo Durban's Finest will be reuniting at the upcoming Dlala Thukzin Weekend

The legendary duo, which consists of DJ Tira and DJ Sox, are excited about performing together after a long time

DJ Sox said that he is happy that Durban's Finest is still recognised and they'll be taking part in the event

Durban's Finest set to perform together. Image: @djsoxsa, @djtira

South African music duo Durban's Finest have finally reunited and are about to shake things up in the music industry.

Durban's Finest set to perform at Dlala Thukzin Weekend

All roads lead to the highly anticipated event, Dlala Thukzin Weekend, at the Durban Amphitheatre on Saturday, 28 September and Sunday, 29 September 2024.

With the duo back in popular demand, Durban's Finest will perform at the South African DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin's event. The legendary duo, which consists of DJ Tira and DJ Sox, is excited about performing together at this upcoming event.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sox said:

"Thukzin is the pride and joy of Durban and has become the pride of SA and Africa at large. It’s exciting to see young talent from our city taking the baton forward from Durban’s Finest and others. It is exciting that I will be performing alongside DJ Tira on Durban’s Finest set. People can expect a journey through music as we take them back to the Woze Durban era and the current gqom sound."

DJ Sox also posted about the event on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Taking it back… Way back in time…Durban would never be what it is without those who paved the way for us! We are paying homage to DURBAN’S FINEST at this year’s Magic Hour. Where we’ll have a full set from The Legends performing all the hits that put Durban on the Map! This one is special as we take a trip to memory lane from Durban’s Finest Vol.1, House Party Vol1, the finest lady of house Vol.1 right up till the latest releases! A True Durban Moment."

Dlala Thukzin's iPlan removed from TikTok

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dlala Thukzin's summer song iPlan was removed from TikTok, a move his manager Dogg DBN was against.

This comes after Universal Music Group began challenging the royalties their artists receive from the popular video-sharing platform.

