Former Isibaya star Siyabonga Thwala says he's a born-again Christian, and he was saved through a Christian book

The fan-favourite actor made waves on social media when he shared his revelation in a video

Fans of the award-winning actor took to social media this past week to respond to the actor's views

Former 'Isibaya' star denounced ancestors. Images: PhilMphela and @actorspaces

Award-winning actor Siyabonga Thwala, who plays Zwelethu in Smoke & Mirrors, says he's a born-again Christian.

The former Isibaya and Empini star has reportedly denounced his ancestral worship and turned his back on the Shembe church.

Sunday World reports that Thwala revealed in a video that there is “nothing good” about venerating ancestors when one follows Jesus Christ.

“I know the amazing things God has done in my life,” he told a gathering.

The Smoke & Mirrors star says he was saved through a Christian book.

"We used to fellowship at the Shembe church. I’m the only one in my family who is born-again. I’m not afraid. Jesus is my protector,” said the actor.

Thwala also shared that he found his wife crying when he got home after church. The actor's wife was reading a Christian book that he was given by his wealthy friend.

The Empini star adds that the book changed their lives, and Jesus entered their home through the book.

This comes after the award-winning actor previously credited the Shembe church for helping him and his wife conceive a baby. Thwala shared in a video that went viral in March this year that he and his wife were struggling to conceive for two years.

According to the star, his wife spent a day at the temple praying for a child without telling him.

The actor's wife reportedly had a dream where a little girl revealed to the wife that she would soon have a beautiful light-skinned baby boy.

The actor and his wife later welcomed a healthy son who matched the description of the wife's dream.

South Africans react to Thwala's video

@londiwecelimpilo4068 wrote:

"He bit the truth, sir. Spiritual awakening has begun in Jesus' name."

@MicheleMzilikazi-ec8nl replied:

"You will never go wrong xa wamnkele uYesu," (when you welcome Jesus Christ).

kjh@PhilaniMsomi-iy7ry replied:

"The problem is that the wife is not able to change her husband because she realizes that the help her husband received is embarrassing her now."

@brolyninja9321 said:

"What is the Bible verse, please, anyone?"

@nomondengcobo7936 said:

"The truth must be told, thank you."

@OwenNcube-s1y replied:

"Please help me with the Bible verse. It's so interesting about Siyabonga."

@FezekaD wrote:

"What he is saying is 1000%."

@nokulungahlubi1182 said:

"I hear what he is saying."

'Smoke and Mirrors' star says he's a born-again Christian. Image: @actorspaces

