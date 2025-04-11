South African actor Siyabonga Thwala has bagged a full-time acting role in eTV's series

The former Isibaya seasoned actor will be returning to the show with a new role

eTV's publicist Thapelo Ramatsui confirmed that Siyabonga was returning to the TV series soon

Siyabonga Thwala bagged a new acting role. Image: @showmaxonline

Source: Instagram

South African seasoned actor Siyabonga Thwala has something exciting to celebrate as he bagged a new acting gig on eTV.

According to TshisaLIVE, the former Isibaya actor will be making his return to eTV's popular series, Smoke & Mirrors, with a new role. The publication also mentioned that a source at the show's set said that Thwala is having a great time as he knows acts along most of his peers.

"Ever since the Isibaya days uBhut' Siya has been struggling to get a full role or just sticking to one production company like he did with Isibaya. On The River he had a very short stint, however now it looks like he has gotten himself a full acting role in Smoke & Mirrors," the source said.

Another source mentioned that viewers will get to see him on Thursday, 10 April 2025 or Friday, 11 April 2025. eTV's publicist Thapelo Ramatsui confirmed that Siyabonga was returning to the TV series soon:

"I can confirm Siyabonga Thwala will join Smoke and Mirrors, his character will be Zwelethu and his first appearance will be on Friday.”

Siyabonga Thwala bagged a role on 'Smoke & Mirrors.' Image: @showmaxonline

Source: Instagram

Siyabonga Thwala praises Shmebe Church

Meanwhile, in a YouTube video by NkulisaTemple-yoNyazi, Siyabonga was dressed in his church clothes at a Shembe Church Conference. The actor reflected on how grateful he was to finally have a son. According to Siyabonga, his wife spent a day at the temple praying for a child without telling him.

She then had a dream in which a little girl appeared with a message saying "[...]do not worry, you will soon have a beautiful light-skinned baby boy." Siyabonga's wife soon fell pregnant, and they welcomed a healthy son who matched the description of the wife's dream.

The actor said that when his son was born, he simply went to church to "thank God without questioning anything". Siyabonga also addressed people who may doubt his faith in the church, saying that all the testimonies are real and cannot be fabricated. The Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church is best known for being a combination of Christian and traditional Zulu beliefs and practices. It is the second-largest African church based in South Africa, with an estimated eight million members in 2023. Briefly News reports that the largest is the ZCC, founded in 1910.

Tol Ass Mo preaching in church sparks discussion

Briefly News previously reported that controversial comedian Tol Ass Mo has embraced his new calling as a Christian prophet. The once-blackballed comedian previously denied accusations that he was a sangoma for clout.

Tol Ass Mo has set tongues wagging after a video of him preaching at his church in Thembisa was shared on social media. In the video, the reality TV star was passionately preaching to his congregation about conviction whilst his members murmured in agreement.

In the comments, netizens erupted with mixed reactions. Several suggested that Tol Ass Mo was in it for the money while others marvelled at his transformation from a Sangoma to a Christian. Others were surprised that the media personality had started a church.

Source: Briefly News