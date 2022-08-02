A young entrepreneur who lives in Limpopo is making things happen for herself and started her own company that manufactures washing powder

The 25-year-old single mom saved money from her small stipend as a digital communications intern to start the organisation

Nandi Hlungwani balances her job with her side-hustle as a graphic designer, running the washing powder business after hours and on weekends

A single mother from Limpopo living in Johannesburg is working hard to create a better life for herself and her young son, running her own washing powder manufacturing company, Nad Wash.

Nandi Hlungwani started her own company called Nad Wash, which manufactures washing powder. Image: Nandi Hlungwani/Supplied

Source: UGC

Although Nandi Hlungwani finds it challenging to balance motherhood, her daily job as a digital communications intern and her business, the young woman says that she makes sure to use her 24 hours well.

Briefly News had the honour of chatting to the ambitious entrepreneur about her inspiration behind starting a company that manufactures washing powder.

The doting mom always knew she wanted to make something of herself

After matriculating from Magulasavi High School in 2014, Nandi pursued an education. Although she did not study at a traditional university, she knew that her dream was to become successful:

“I grew up in a family of four. We didn’t have everything, but we somehow managed to get by. I knew I wanted to create a good life for myself.

“After matriculating, I studied for a Diploma in Marketing Management at Western College, completing my studies in 2017.”

The 25-year-old then studied further at RCM School of Excellence Digital College in Gauteng and bagged a qualification in digital marketing in 2019:

“I then got a scholarship to study for a certificate in E-Commerce at Chongqing College of Architecture and Technology in China, which was an amazing opportunity.”

Nandi is a highly ambitious young momma. Image: Nandi Hlungwani/LinkedIn and Nandi Hlungwani/Facebook

Source: UGC

However, things quickly turned sour when Nandi lost her passport while she was overseas and needed help from Mzansi peeps:

“People from South Africa contributed close to R25 000 for me to get my certificate and a passport.

“With the help that I received, I thought it would be very unfair to come back with my qualification and start something that would only benefit me and my family.”

While in China, Nandi started thinking of business ideas for entrepreneurial endeavours she could venture into:

“I initially wanted to make lotions, but then I decided against it because people have their own preferences and skin sensitivities that would need to be considered.”

One day she walked into a grocery store and inspiration struck after she noticed the various brands of washing powder on the shelves:

“There were like 15 brands of washing powder, and I realised that back home, we didn’t have as many options, and there would be a gap in the market for me.

“I then did a short course in chemical engineering while in China and a friend took me to a factory where her brother worked to see how the product was made.”

But although the mother-of-one knew what business she wanted to go into, it wasn’t easy getting Nad Wash off the ground in 2020 when she returned to South Africa:

“I was working as a marketing intern but continued doing research into the business. Obtaining capital for the company was also a challenge.”

After bagging another internship in digital communication in September 2021, the young lady decided to really start saving and investing in the business and officially started operating in 2022:

“I saved from my R4 500 stipend every month to get the company operating and currently have five ladies working with me on Nad Wash. The business is booming and my community supports me. I even struggle to keep up with production.”

In addition to running Nad Wash, Nandi also works in digital communications and has a side-hustle as a graphic designer, running the washing powder business after hours and on weekends.

Nandi creates employment for five ladies who work with her. Image: Nandi Hlungwani/Supplied

Source: UGC

The entrepreneur currently manufactures her product at home, but will be moving to a business space in September.

“My biggest dream right now is to get my product into retail stores and to grow the business.”

Nandi advises young women to follow their passions and to find time to build their careers, even if it may be difficult to do so.

“Ladies who are interested in business should find what they love and just do it. Try to find time in the day to do everything you need to. Use your 24 hours well. You don't need to have a university degree to be successful, just work hard and believe in yourself."

