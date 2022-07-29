A young woman who hails from Limpopo inspired many cyber citizens with her unique business

Randima Orifha is a self-taught floor polish maker who started her own business selling her homemade product

She used her NSFAS money to fund her business and uses a wheelbarrow to deliver around her village

Being a successful woman in business means having the courage to own who you are, why you are doing what you do and how you can apply your vision to positively impact the world.

Self-taught polish maker, Randima Orifha, grabbed the opportunity to start her own business with the little she had.

Self-taught polish maker, Randima Orifha started her own business using NSFAS money. Image: Kasi Economy/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The young woman who hails from Limpopo used her NSFAS money to start her own business making floor polish.

This young entrepreneur has not allowed her circumstances or background to stop her from achieving her business goals. Even though Randima doesn't have a car, she uses her wheelbarrow to deliver around her village.

The number of women-owned businesses in South Africa is increasing and it is inspiring to see women overcoming the various odds stacked against them to shatter the metaphorical glass ceiling in society.

South African social media users were moved by her story and her hustle shared by Briefly News on Facebook:

classic_elixnem reacted:

“Most high I pray you to protect and provide for the person reading this comment physically, financially, emotionally, and spiritually. Amen.”

Angela Bianca Mphana shared:

“May your business flourish and may you reap your reward.Good luck.”

Nocsa KaMajavu Nene wrote:

“May God bless your hustle sis.”

Akona Nobetswana Gamakhulu responded:

“Good girl uyekele aba balindele o E-wallet Bo Thabo no Bongani.”

Siphelele Lebo Sibiya said:

“I'm impressed by how this young independent woman hustle. Absolutely good!!”

Siso Magangeni commented:

“More blessings for the lady, wish she also fulfill her desires in academics, best of luck.”

