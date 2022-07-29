A lady from Pretoria who bagged her Bachelor of Arts degree with honours has taken to LinkedIn to speak about her unemployment struggles

Elekanyani Dagada noted that she’s been jobless for an entire year, with the hunt for work taking a negative toll on her

Commenting on the young woman’s post, social media peeps offered some sage advice on where she could look for employment opportunities

A young woman from Pretoria is at her wits’ end with her employment search, with the University of Venda graduate unemployed for an entire year.

A Bachelor of Arts Language Practice honours graduate is on the hunt for employment. Image: Elekanyani Dagada/LinkedIn and Getty Images/Stock Image

The 26-year-old holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree, inclusive of honours, in language practice and previously worked as a court interpreter.

Elekanyani Dagada took to LinkedIn to express how drained and disheartened she feels in her search for employment and noted that she would be willing to undertake any entry-level job.

Many graduates are in the same position as this young woman, with youth unemployment a massive problem in South Africa, which has several societal ramifications.

In her post, the qualified language professional included a snap of herself, with the caption of her post reading:

“I've been unemployed for a year now, and the journey hasn't been easy. I've got a BA Language Practice degree, inclusive of honours, and a code 10 driver’s license. I'm pleading with everyone to help me find employment.

“I'm open to any type of work. I've got three months’ worth of experience in court interpreting, translating and admin work. I transcribe audios and edit assignments for students of the University of Venda to give back to the community.”

Elekanyani also explained that she is a fast learner, open to learning new skills, and would be grateful for any entry-level gig.

Social media peeps offered the young woman some helpful advice about where she could find cool job opportunities:

Mulanga Nevilimadi said:

“Check out payroll administrator and sales representative jobs on Pnet.”

Prakshi Sharma is ready to help the sis out:

“Hello! Are you interested in part-time work from home? Send me a direct message for the full information. Thank you.”

Banzi Mayisela reacted:

“Check out the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa [site].”

Gauteng honours graduate searches for job after working at Engen garage since completing studies, SA advises

In another employment-related story by Briefly News, a young lady from Gauteng is looking for a job after bagging her honours degree from the University of Johannesburg two months ago.

Julian Kaliofasi has worked at an Engen garage since January and is looking for work related to human resource management or social sciences. Commenting on the stunner’s post, netizens offered some helpful advice, with some hooking her up with useful contacts.

