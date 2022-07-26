A young lady from Gauteng is on the hunt for a job after bagging her honours degree from the University of Johannesburg two months ago

A hard-working young lady who lives in Johannesburg, Gauteng, has taken to the socials to open up about her employment search.

Julian Kaliofasi is eager to find work after graduating recently from the University of Johannesburg. Image: Julian Kaliofasi/LinkedIn.

Julian Kaliofasi graduated with an honours degree in urban studies two months ago from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and holds an undergraduate degree in human resource management from the same institution.

In her LinkedIn post, the good sis said that she has been working as an administrator at Engen garage since January and would like to find employment related to her study field:

“Please help me find a job. I graduated at UJ while working at an Engen garage with an honour’s degree in Urban Studies. I also have an undergraduate degree in human resource management, majoring in psychology.

“I am very passionate about human resource management and social sciences, and I would appreciate it if I could be assisted in finding a job in any of these disciplines.”

The eager go-getter noted that she would be willing to relocate for the job and is ready to work very hard at any company willing to hire her.

Commenting on the young lady’s post, Saffas offered very helpful advice, with others providing Julian with very useful contacts:

Hlayisani Maluleke wished her well for the future:

“All the best, sisi.”

Chanttelle Muller is excited about the progress she’s made thus far:

“Congratulations, and may you be an example and an inspiration to our young generation that nothing is impossible with hard work and determination! Your family must be very proud of you.”

Thaba Tukela advised her to find work at Engen in another position:

“Keep your eye on Engen’s website.”

Unisa law graduate from Pretoria appeals to SA to help her find employment, Mzansi steps in to offer advice

In another employment-related story by Briefly News, a graduate from the University of South Africa (Unisa) has taken to social media to ask netizens to help her find employment.

The 23-year-old Pretoria resident holds a Diploma in Law and explained that she is looking for paralegal jobs. Mzansi netizens eagerly offered the young lady advice, with some Saffas noting that they are proud of her for putting herself out there and never giving up in her employment search.

