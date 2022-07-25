A pretty attorney from Botswana with her own law practice has taken to the socials to offer up-and-coming entrepreneurs some helpful advice

LinkedIn user Precious G noted that hard work, watching one’s spending, and being hands-on would lead to success

Netizens were grateful for the inspiring woman’s words of wisdom, with some even taking to the comment section to compliment her beauty

A pretty attorney from Gaborone in Botswana with her own law practice has taken to social media to share some helpful tips on entrepreneurship.

Precious G is a lawyer and a successful entrepreneur. Image: Precious G/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

LinkedIn user, Precious G, who is the owner and chief executive officer of Precious and Partners law firm, spoke about businesspeople needing to be aware of how money is spent in their companies:

“Don't be the entrepreneur who spends blindly. Cut off unnecessary expenses, for example, reduce fuel costs by effective route planning with your company driver.”

The woman, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of South Africa (Unisa), further posted that diligence and being a hands-on boss would lead to success:

“Work smart and hard. Get things done sooner rather than later. Make sure you're not spending more than you are earning!

“Stay on top of your business and be hands-on. I know you can't do everything but establish a system that gives you a holistic overview of your business. Keep growing and stay afloat. We all need to survive after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Social media peeps were inspired by the words of Precious, with many complimenting her great beauty:

Emmanuel Ugwu said:

“I'll keep this in mind. Your beauty is another thing, LOL.”

Takudzwa Iris Chuma wrote:

“This is brilliant. Thank you, Precious, for sharing.”

Mutale Mwansa reacted:

“Couldn’t be said any better.”

