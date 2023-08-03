The Women's Network is a place for young women to come together, travel, connect, and grow

Founded by Moloko Semenya, the organisation focuses on empowering women through travel experiences, building connections, and supporting each other's growth

Speaking to Briefly News, the 30-year-old wanted to create something where like-minded ladies could empower each other

Moloko Semenya launched The Women's Network with a vision to empower and connect like-minded ladies.

The idea for this network blossomed after Moloko returned from a life-changing solo trip to Zambia.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, she says:

"I had met career-driven, ambitious, well-educated young ladies who liked having fun; they are well travelled and have great financial and business knowledge. I realised that I wanted more of that. From my experience running various group coaching platforms, I created The Women's Network. It comprises of mental health conversations, health and fitness, financial and career growth and travelling together.

The Women's Network, launched in 2022, differs from your average women's community. It's a thriving ecosystem that fosters growth, empowerment, and sisterhood among its members.

"One of the most fulfilling experiences about the Women's Network is witnessing strangers becoming friends, sharing key information and tips to grow each other's businesses, sharing job opportunities and being polite and respectful towards each other."

Kasi Economy shared the 30-year-old's network on Twitter ahead of their women's day trip taking place in August. At its core, The Women's Network is about creating a solid sisterhood where young women can connect intentionally, support each other's dreams, and work towards common goals. The network thrives on diverse experiences and perspectives, bringing together dynamic and ambitious ladies from different walks of life.

