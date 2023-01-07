A female teacher was reportedly shot and wounded by her six-year-old student following an altercation in the first-grade classroom

Police in Newport News, Virginia confirmed the incident saying the teacher believed to be in her 30s sustained life-threatening injuries following the shooting

The student is in police custody and authorities said they still don't have an explanation regarding how the minor ended up with a gun

USA - Police in Newport News in Virginia are investigating a case where a six-year-old grader shot and killed his teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.

A teacher is fighting for her life after a student shot her in the classroom. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The boy allegedly pulled out the weapon and fired it following an altercation in the classroom.

According to Sky News, Police Chief Steve Drew said the teacher sustained life-threatening injuries but has since started showing signs of improvement.

SABC News noted that Drew said the police believe the shootout resulted from an altercation, not an accident. He said:

"This was not an accidental shooting. We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting. We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired."

Parents with children who attend Richneck Elementary School said they were relieved to be reunited with their children following the incident. 13NewsNow reports that a mother named Joselin Glover said her heart stopped when she received the news that one person had been shot from the school. She said:

"My heart stopped. I was freaking out. Just very nervous wondering is that one person my son?"

