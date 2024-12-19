Global site navigation

“Quick and Easy”: Woman Shows SA How to Remove Artificial Nails With One Dental Product
“Quick and Easy”: Woman Shows SA How to Remove Artificial Nails With One Dental Product

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Maintenance day can be fun and exciting as one gets to elevate their appearance with hair, nails, and makeup
  • The downside of paying to enhance your beauty is having to pay to reverse the temporary procedures
  • A lady plugged Mzansi with a quick way to uninstall artificial nails using one dental product

A few weeks after maintenance day could be a bit draining since the maintenance starts to wear off.

Mzansi reacts to lady's way of uninstalling nails
A lady shared her quick and easy way of taking off artificial nails. Image: @thatgirl_thati
Source: TikTok

Some women usually pay to get their nails removed with acetone or their braids uninstalled at the same salon where they sat for hours getting them done.

Lady plugs SA with product to take off nails at home

Thati shared a much quicker and easier way to take off chipping artificial nails at home. She pulled out one of her dental flossers and got to work.

In her now-viral clip on TikTok, she shared a detailed guide on how to place the product and get successful results. She held on to the flosser, and slid the hook under the nail and dragged it as though scraping the glue on the original nail:

“Quick and easy.”

The process looked simple and easy, and her results were satisfying.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi plugged with quick way to uninstall nails at home

Social media users appreciated the cool plug and commented:

@Fiona S was happy:

“Finally, someone has discovered a proper and appropriate use for this thing because it doesn't floss a thing; I need a stick, lol. Don't judge me; I'm an African child.”

@Sheba Beauty & Aesthetics advised:

“As a nail tech, I always hear ‘, My nails are so weak, and I don't know why.’ Please do a proper soak-off, even if it's at home.”

@Nkele Dorah explained:

“For those who want to do this, you need to leave your nails long before doing it (I leave mine a month), or else your nails will break; also, be gentle .”

@Tshepang_S🤍 shared:

“I use the pointy sharp thing in the middle of a nail clipper.”

@Bonclé needed reassurance:

“Actually, I might want to try this. You promise my nails won’t break?”

