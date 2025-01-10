A young Mzansi chap had a confession to make that gagged his peers and floored South Africans

He admitted to loving Ethiopian music which did not fit his aesthetic and even busted sweet moves to a trending sound on TikTok

His video trended after many people liked, shared and reposted it on their pages for immense comic relief

TikTok has made it possible for people to authentically express themselves and attract like-minded people.

South Africans were amused by one chap's music taste. Image: @they_call_me_tsonga_gent

Source: TikTok

A young chap felt free enough to share a part of himself that his loved one knew nothing about.

Gent confesses to loving Ethiopian music and dance in viral Tik video

Kabelo Manyiki hilariously joined a TikTok trend and outed himself in front of his 429.8K followers. He confessed to liking Ethiopian music, which did not quite fit the aesthetic that he portrayed online.

The chap gagged his audience when he danced to a trending Ethiopian song and went viral on TikTok. He generated 397.9K views with his goofy moves:

“The type of music I vibe with.”

Social media users interacted with the post heavily, with almost a thousand people resharing it on their TikTok pages.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent dancing to Ethiopian music

TikTokkers were gagged by the chap and shared their thoughts in a thread of 387 comments:

@Ash❣️ made a confession:

“I have been doing that sanona dance since I saw it.”

@Itumeleng hilariously said:

“This type of music gets nicer when you have to perform for my friend when you want a discount.”

@keamogetse got candid:

“I wish I could do their dance.”

@musantshangase found his tribe:

“I thought I was weird for liking this song and their dance.”

@Sam made me do it peeped into the future:

“One day, some DJ will play this at a club, and people will lose their minds bumping to it.”

