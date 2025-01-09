A gent who had been on vacation with his family at a posh estate, did not want to go back to his basic life and thought of a plan

He realised his nephew’s bright future and dreamed of one day piggybacking on his great fortune and benefiting from his inherited success

Social media users were dusted by his silly moves and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the now-viral post

It’s always unpleasant to return to reality when you’ve had the best time on vacation with family and friends.

An uncle trained his nephew to attract wealth. Image: @latty.matty

Source: TikTok

One chap did not feel like giving up his great holiday experience and plotted ways to live a permanent, soft life.

Uncle tries to live luxurious life through nephews

A hilarious TikTokker, Latty Matty, shared another one of his funny videos, which went viral with 194K views. The chap thought of ways that he could secure a luxurious lifestyle and had a lightbulb moment when he thought of his nephew.

He trained the little boy to attract well-off ladies to inherit their wealth and one day move into grand estates like the one they vacated. The young man did not understand his uncle’s sketchy plan and ran back into the house.

Matty was disappointed and left to think of another clever plan to secure the bag.

Mzansi reacts to silly uncle’s plan to become rich

Social media users were dusted by the silly uncle and commented:

@not à twizzy flexed their lifestyle:

“To us that live in this estate.”

@Ziziphozenkosi Sikosana was floored by the uncle’s silly words and teachings:

“It's up to you to take us out of the hood. We are going back after Christmas.”

@katlegobobby pointed out the boy's nervousness for the silly task:

“He has gwababa.”

@SharonIyambo noticed the young lad's feelings:

“He looks so shy.”

@theyadore_aletta confessed to having the same thoughts about the future:

“I lowkey do this with my sister as well.”

