Global site navigation

“He Has Gwababa”: SA Floored by Uncle Trying to Live Luxurious Life Through Nephew
Family and Relationships

“He Has Gwababa”: SA Floored by Uncle Trying to Live Luxurious Life Through Nephew

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A gent who had been on vacation with his family at a posh estate, did not want to go back to his basic life and thought of a plan 
  • He realised his nephew’s bright future and dreamed of one day piggybacking on his great fortune and benefiting from his inherited success
  • Social media users were dusted by his silly moves and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the now-viral post 

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

It’s always unpleasant to return to reality when you’ve had the best time on vacation with family and friends.

Uncle sets nephew up for inherited wealth
An uncle trained his nephew to attract wealth. Image: @latty.matty
Source: TikTok

One chap did not feel like giving up his great holiday experience and plotted ways to live a permanent, soft life.

Uncle tries to live luxurious life through nephews 

A hilarious TikTokker, Latty Matty, shared another one of his funny videos, which went viral with 194K views. The chap thought of ways that he could secure a luxurious lifestyle and had a lightbulb moment when he thought of his nephew.

Read also

"Definitely the word of the year": SA praises Zulu gogo for wise words in viral TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He trained the little boy to attract well-off ladies to inherit their wealth and one day move into grand estates like the one they vacated. The young man did not understand his uncle’s sketchy plan and ran back into the house.

Matty was disappointed and left to think of another clever plan to secure the bag.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi reacts to silly uncle’s plan to become rich 

Social media users were dusted by the silly uncle and commented:

@not à twizzy flexed their lifestyle:

“To us that live in this estate.”

@Ziziphozenkosi Sikosana was floored by the uncle’s silly words and teachings:

“It's up to you to take us out of the hood. We are going back after Christmas.”

@katlegobobby pointed out the boy's nervousness for the silly task:

“He has gwababa.”

@SharonIyambo noticed the young lad's feelings:

“He looks so shy.”

@theyadore_aletta confessed to having the same thoughts about the future:

Read also

"Not me crying": SA mesmerised by Xhosa gent practising soft love with leading ladies in his life

“I lowkey do this with my sister as well.”

3 More hilarious family moments by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: