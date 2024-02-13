A clip of a group of women walking in what appears to be a garden flaunted their stunning long human hair

In the clip, the ladies' wigs were shining, catching the attention of many people online as they were left in awe

Social media users rushed to the comments to inquire about the hair, while others simply gushed over the women's wigs

A group of ladies in Cape Town wowed online users with their beautiful long wigs, which left peeps envious.

A group of Cape Town ladies flexed their wigs on social media in a TikTok video. Image:@tee_rayi

Source: TikTok

Women show off their wigs

A clip shared by @tee_rayi on TikTok shows the young ladies walking in what appears to be a garden. The wigs of the four women were shining; they were long and straight and caught the attention of many viewers online, with many asking where they bought their hair.

The video has gathered over 236K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the ladies' wigs

Social media users love the women's hair as they rush to the comments to inquire about the wigs.

Soft and femini said:

"God slayed when he created Indian, Peruvian women’s hair."

Ayandz19 asked:

"Where did you buy your hair?"

Username8463838667 shared:

"It's sad when people are not comfortable in their own hair but love to say black is this and that, so own it, sister. Rock your hair."

Nomsa Maseko wrote:

"OK, please plug us with the hair ke guys."

Zanele commented:

"Yoooo the weaves! Yazi, my friends and I still have a long way to go asina ngisho."

Woman shows gorgeous wig she bought for R1 530 at Dragon City

Briefly News previously reported on an impressive TikTok video posted by a South African lady named Figlansipho Kazi, who has everyone talking about her fabulous new wig. The stunning wig she purchased for R1 530 at Dragon City has Mzansi tripping.

The wig life is not cheap, but many intelligent women are finding affordable wigs and tweaking them to look lush. TikTok user @figlansiphokazi dropped a video showing how she transformed her R1 530 Dragon City wig to look a lot more expensive than it was.

