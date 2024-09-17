A young woman tried the Debonairs' "Death by Chocolate" and gave it a rating in a video making rounds online

the footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the lady's content as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A South African woman hopped on the trend and tried the Debonairs' "Death by Chocolate" in a video that has since gone viral.

A lady rated the Debonairs' 'Death by Chocolate' in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Woman tries Debonairs' "Death by Chocolate"

The stunner shared a clip on the video platform by the handle @arehone_matambele. In the clip, she showed off how she unboxed her delicate item for the world to see.

@arehone_matambele tried the Debonairs treat and gave it a pretty good rating, a nine out of 10. The young lady urged people in her comments to mark it on their calendar as a must-have due to how "good" it was.

"So sweet, wow. Weh next time, right it on your calendar so that you get a notification." She said in the comments.

The footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below of the hun trying the Debonairs' "Death by Chocolate":

Mzansi reaves over the Debonairs' cake

South Africans could not wait to get their hands on the Debonairs' "Death by Chocolate," while others simply gushed over how great it was.

Sphe.Lele expressed:

"Is that how it’s called vele death by Chocolate?"

OM gushed over the treat, saying:

"It tastes like everything is gonna be okay."

Khanyi_X added:

"How does it taste? So sweet?"

Vuyo shared:

"My ex introduced me to this in 2021, I think. Never looked back."

Hope Mudau replied

"This is sooo good."

@refilwe_spagen commented:

"This! Even better when it’s really with vanilla ice cream."

