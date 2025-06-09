A woman casually showed off a small cake from a high-end bakery brand that she bought for a hefty price, flexing how easily it fit in her hand as she walked around the house

The video, posted on TikTok, captured her shocked reaction as she finally placed it on the counter and realised how tiny the luxury treat was

Many social media users backed the pricey cake for its taste and brand quality, while others argued that they could get a better size and value from other stores

A woman got the internet talking after showing off a mini cake from Chateau Gateaux and revealing its price.

She shared the clip on her TikTok account @teeskitchen02, attracting a major online debate from those who love the brand and others who felt it was overpriced for its size.

Tiny cake leaves the woman gasping

The video starts with @teeskitchen02 moving around her home, cake box in one hand, camera following her journey as she moves towards the kitchen. She keeps her face off the camera, only showing the Hazelnut Praline cake flavour box and loudly sharing that she's carrying R250 worth of cake while laughing.

Her tone is casual until she reaches the kitchen table and places it on the counter. She laughs it off and places it down, shocked that she paid R250 for a cake so small. In her caption, she shared that after tasting the cake, she understood why it cost so much, adding that it was still worth the price.

Mzansi debates the cake's price

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who debated the cake size and price. Many came through to defend Chateau Gateaux wholeheartedly, saying once you’ve tasted it, there's no going back to regular cakes.

Some even started dropping flavour suggestions, turning the comment section into a mini cake tasting club. Other users, however, said they would get a big Woolworths cake for the same price, with some saying she could have scored two cakes from Shoprite.

User @Lekwiri Makgoba said:

"Taste it, it’s worth every cent."

User @Let’stalkabouthistory shared:

"So I wouldn’t even buy their cakes because the cakes are too small for that price. For a few hundred more rands, I can order a cake from a bakery where I know it will be big enough for all my relatives. This place looks like it has expensive prices and small portions; that box looks tiny, so imagine the size of the cake inside. It may be yummy, but not a lot, and I can pay a little bit more, like R600, and get a cake that will last for days."

User @Teb_Tee added:

"Lol! Check the expiry date, you will understand. Let's not talk about the taste and texture of the cake, amazing, amazing 👌🔥."

User @Khysfye 🇿🇦 said:

"Guys, 250 gets me 3 nights' dinner, please."

User @Cebile commented:

"I remember saying I'd never eat their cakes 😂. I ate a big slice in December at my brother's birthday. I ended up eating almost half the cake, mind you, they bought the large one, I don't know how much. I then vowed to buy a large one for my other brother for June😂."

User @Lengz joked:

"Go to shoprite skat 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

