A local woman's plans to start a plant-based diet fell apart soon after she'd committed to them

Taking to social media, she gave her followers the unexpected update within two hours of first posting about her plans

Amused social media users rushed to her mentions to react hilariously to the sudden change of heart

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

What started as a concerted call to change the trajectory of her lifestyle turned into quite the anti-climax for a social media user.

Seemingly with her priorities in order, the woman's commitment to undertake a plant-based diet fell apart soon after being made, in fact, within two hours.

A local stunner's plans to pursue a vegan diet fell flat. Image: @andi_msng.

Source: UGC

First, @andi_msng wrote:

"Starting my vegan diet today. Wish me luck."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The length of one full movie later, perhaps because that's what she had gone off to do, the local stunner appeared to have a change of heart.

Her second tweet read:

"My body is beautiful the way it is."

While her initial tweet attracted only 70 likes, her second, in which she suddenly declares that she is happy with her body the way it is, set tongues wagging across Twitter as it attracted more than 12 200 likes.

Saffas fall of their seats

Briefly News jumped in to find out what was causing all the noise. Readers can read some of the interesting comments to the post below.

@@Mind_on_Steez jibed:

"That cauliflower fried buffalo chicken wing wasn’t it huh?"

@Athandile_N wrote:

"A vegan diet is very demanding though. I wouldn't even know what to eat besides fruit and steamed veggies."

@omphemetsemabe_ said:

"Not the 2 hour time difference chile."

@QMqilingwa added:

"I completely understand shym."

7 days South African diet plan to lose weight fast

Given the recent upsurge in lifestyle diseases, Briefly News previously reported that everyone could do with a South African diet plan to ensure amazing weight loss.

However, due to the high cost of living, most weight loss enthusiasts are using banting recipes on a budget.

This is a proven seven-day weight loss plan that will give you the desired results provided one turns the idea into a lasting habit or lifestyle.

These meals are so convenient one can even serve them when entertaining. One will hardly notice that they are taking a healthy regimen.

Every meal is kilojoule controlled, taking all the food groups into account. From the seven-day plan, one can systematically take it up to a 28-day diet for longer-lasting results.

Source: Briefly.co.za