A creative wedding party made their way through the streets of a town in Limpopo recently on the back of a truck and peeps are living for it

The wedding party were strapped into chairs that were placed meticulously on the trailer of a truck that drove smoothly through the streets

Peeps reacted in various ways to the unique wedding and made sure to send their well wishes to the newlyweds

A wedding in Limpopo has created some fun online. With the wedding party on a truck, they decided to do a drive across town. The bride and groom were just behind the horse of the truck while the wedding party were seated on the flatbed.

They cheered and screamed as they drove past an excited crowd that egged them on. Dressed to kill, they were strapped onto chairs as the truck slowly made its way through a busy road while cars hooted.

The entire scene was something out of a movie. It was a truly unique and memorable occasion for the wedding party and onlookers alike.

A video of a wedding party seated on a truck's trailer in Limpopo has gone viral on social media. Image: @mamporos345

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

Some of the responses from Saffas were absolutely hilarious, read them below:

@Melzbest said:

"The driver of the truck must be arrested, it's illegal to drive a truckload of unsecured cargo, especially in a flatbed."

@MaSikhakhan shared:

"Looks really fun. I want a husband from Limpopo."

@TSHWA_RIE wrote:

"Couples who do what makes them happy on their wedding day."

@OF_747 tweeted:

"The man saved money on the venue, saved money on transport."

@MzuraVanie responded with:

"1 speed hump and the fun is over."

@_NokukhanyaN added:

"I have so many questions."

Source: Briefly.co.za