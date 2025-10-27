Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert, who recently tied the knot to the love of her life, has confirmed her pregnancy

Joubert and her husband, Enricho Vermaak, announced the news on their social media accounts this week

Many local South African celebrities and former Miss South Africa winners congratulated the media personality

Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert and hubby announce pregnancy. Images: Natasha_Joubert

Source: Instagram

Media personality and beauty queen Natasha Joubert has announced that she's expecting her first baby with her husband, Enrico Vermaak.

Joubert, who made headlines in March 2025 when she tied the knot, says she's over 3 months pregnant.

The fan-favourite TV personality also recently celebrated being married to her husband for over 6 months.

The beauty queen shared in an Instagram video on Monday, 27 October 202, that she and her husband are expecting their first baby together.

"The last 5 months... we've been keeping the sweetest secret.✨👼🏼🤍," she captioned the clip.

Social media responds to Joubert's video

Former Miss SA finalist Homba_mazaleni said:

"What! Many, many congratulations, Tash! 🥳🥳🥳🥳."

Media personality Rachelkolisi replied:

"Yussss 😍😍😍."

Marisepollard responded:

"Geluk! (Congrats). Die beste seisoen is oppad, geniet elke oomblik,❤️ (The best season is ahead, enjoy every moment).

Simonenortmann wrote:

"I had a feeling ❤️‍🔥 PS. Is jy 'Hannah'? 😉"

Werner_wessels said:

"My heart can’t handle it! Yay! Thinking about pivoting to professional 'guncle' duties!🩷💙🩷💙🩷."

Former Miss SA Lliesllaurie responded:

"Congratulations, beautiful 🥺🤍. So special. So beautiful."

Rapper Boity commented:

"Ooh my goodness!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations, Mommy!"

Missuupdates wrote:

"I knew it,😍 Congratulations, queen❤️."

Former Miss SA Lalela_mswane reacted:

"Congratulations, gorgeous girl 🥹🥹🥹."

Lisamadibe wrote:

"Huge huge congratulations, beautiful Nat. 😍 You are going to be the most amazing mmyy ."❤️❤️❤️❤️

Tshepivundla said:

"Congratulations to you both, so happy for you. May the rest of your pregnancy be everything & more. You are going to make the best Mama ❤️✨."

Eleighsa wrote:

"Congratulations, Natasha. You both are going to make incredible parents. May you and your little family be blessed 💕✨."

Former Miss SA Ndavi.nokerii said:

"Awwwwww julle! 🥹 Huge congratulations to you both 🥹🤍🫶🏽✨."

Former Miss SA Tamaryngreen replied:

"🥹😭😭😭😭 I’m crying with happiness!!! Yay."

charnely

1m

I know in that blue boobtube dress that she present told my husband, she is glowing, she is pregnant 😅

fitglor

52m

I am so happy for you❤️ Baby is so big now❤️❤️

katinkadiekat_official

1h

Oh my goodness, this is the most amazing thing ever😍 😍 😍 😍

karishma_ramdev

25m

No ways 🤯🤯🤯 CONGRATULATIONS ENRICO AND TASH 😍❤️

Bonang Matheba attends Natasha Joubert's bridal shower

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Natasha Joubert had her bridal shower celebrations, and in attendance was Bonang Matheba.

People were in awe over Bonang Matheba's stunning looks as she wore a pink dress and a blonde weave.

Natasha Joubert thanked Bonang for always cheering her on and seeing her win, and her bridal shower was no different.

Briefly News spoke to celebrity stylist and fashion designer Zoe Bozza, who shared her thoughts about Bonang's look.

